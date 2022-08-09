Lady Gaga Tells SCOTUS Don't 'Mess with Gay Marriage’ During D.C. Concert After Roe v. Wade Reversal

Getty

"I don't mean to be a downer, but there's some s--- that's more important than show business."

Lady Gaga has a message for the Supreme Court after their historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The "A Star is Born" actress kicked off her Chromatica Ball tour in the U.S. in Washington, D.C and took the time to speak out against SCOTUS' decision to remove personal freedoms with abortion rights, and voiced her concern that they'll come for same-sex marriage next.

Before performing her hit single "Edge of Glory," Gaga, 36, dedicated the song to the women around the country affected by abortion no longer being a constitutional right.

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!" - Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022 @ryanleejohnson

"They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!" — Lady Gaga during the show in Washington. #ChromaticaBall @ladygagapic.twitter.com/deXSQRU49H — ᘛFaelzinho ☬ ⚔️ (@faellofgucci) August 9, 2022 @faellofgucci

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it is right," she stated.

While playing a stripped-down version of the tune, Gaga addressed the heavy topic with the crowd, "I don't mean to be a downer, but there's some s--- that's more important than show business."

The "Rain On Me" singer also acknowledged the new threat to same-sex marriage earlier in her show. Before performing the equality anthem "Born This Way," she advocated for the LQBTQ+ community. "This might not be the national anthem, but it's our national anthem! They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!" she yelled.

Back in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a conservative majority ruling it's now up to the states to decide if they want to outlaw abortion -- as many states are primed to do just that.

Conservative Justice Thomas was among the four justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade and wrote his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should also "reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," these precedents respectively protect the personal freedoms of Americans and their right to obtain contraception, same-sex relationships and gay marriage.