Did Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Marry in Secret?

Getty

Here's what is known as of right now....

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi may have said "I do" in secret.

The singer and the director raised eyebrows when they were photographed wearing matching gold bands. The Sun also reported that the couple secretly tied the knot in London.

A source told the publication, "It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are."

"Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding," they continued. "A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine."

Ora and Waititi have been dating for a year and a half and sparked their romance after being close friends for several years. Waititi was initially married to Chelsea Wistanley in 2011 before going their separate ways in 2018. The director shares two children Matewa Kiritapu and Te Hinekāhu with Wistanley.

On the other hand, Rita was dating director Romain Gavras and called it quits in early 2021.

Last year, Ora and Waititi made their relationship Instagram official in April when Ora posted a photo of her and the Marvel director caught in an embrace. She captioned her post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

The couple soon after made their debut on the red carpet in August at "The Suicide Squad" premiere in Los Angeles as well as attend the 2021 Met Gala.