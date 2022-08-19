Tristan Thompson Reportedly Paid Child Support to Maralee Nichols 'Retroactive' to Son's Birth

Getty

Earlier this year, a rep for Nichols claimed that Thompson had not provided any "financial assistance" for the child.

Tristan Thompson has reportedly paid child support for the son he had with Maralee Nichols on December 1, 2021.

According to a legal letter received by Page Six from an attorney for the NBA star and former beau of Khloé Kardashian, Thompson "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child."

The statement, which was also received by Us Weekly, follows a rep for Nichols reporting earlier this year that Thompson was not contributing at all to his son Theo's life, including "financial assistance."

That spokesperson also told Us Weekly in February that Thompson "has not made any attempt to meet their son," and reiterated this was still the case four months later. According to an insider for Page Six now, Thompson "has still made no attempt to meet his 8-month-old son." The source did say Tristan recently "started paying child support."

Nichols had originally filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson back in June 2021, alleging that he'd gotten her pregnant during his 30th birthday celebration. He was still involved with Kardashian at that time.

Thompson denied that he was the father until a DNA test proved conclusively that he was. In January, he posted to social media, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He also apologized to Kardashian for again cheating on her. "Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. "You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Their first major cheating scandal happened while Kardashian was pregnant with their four-year-old daughter True.

In July, it was revealed that Kardashian was expecting a second child via surrogate, conceived with Thompson in November 2021, before his latest scandal was revealed.