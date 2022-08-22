Teen Mom Stars Tease 'Next Chapter' and Jenelle Evans' Surprising Return (Exclusive)

MTV

Leah, Cheyenne and Briana also reveal how their kids' feelings about being on TV have changed as they get older.

MTV is going all in on the "Teen Mom" crossovers, switching up the franchise's formula with the upcoming "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter."

The new 15-episode season brings together stars from both "Teen Mom OG" and "Teen Mom 2," as they not only continue to share their solo stories but also unite for group vacations as they "face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering the next phase of life together." Premiering next week, the show stars Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci Bookout.

The series also features the shocking return of Jenelle Evans ... which we'll get into in more detail in just a minute.

TooFab caught up with Leah, Cheyenne and Briana ahead of the season premiere, where the trio dished on merging their shows, how their kids feel about being on TV as they get older and, yes, just how Jenelle fits into things.

For each of you, what excited you the most about this new series — and what were you maybe concerned about, if anything?

Briana: I feel like I was super excited to come together as one unit because technically that's what we are anyway. Being able to be on one show Is great, we all got to come together for our trip, which was awesome to have everybody there. It was kind of separated a little bit [before] which was kinda weird when we were both on the same franchise. I think it's great, we all have a good chat, it's good vibes. Finally good vibes.

Is everyone on the group chat?

Briana: Yeah!

Cheyenne: No, we left some people off! Just kidding. I wasn't really nervous about anything for the shows combining. I feel like it gave us an opportunity to all come together and this opened up new doors for new friendships. Of course, we've all known each other, we're on the same show basically already, but this one really allowed us to have a chance to lean on each other more and it's been quite the experience to say.

Leah: I also agree that coming together and kind of uniting has been exciting. It's been fun. The crossovers have been really fun. Filming hasn't really changed a whole lot, not for me anyway. I feel like it's the same as filming Teen Mom 2, maybe an extra camera here and here.

For those of you who hadn't met before, who surprised you the most? Who were you maybe surprised you got along so well with, if there was anyone?

Leah: Everyone. For me, I've opened up a lot more. Even at the crossover, I've been like, 'This is me, I want to get to know each and every single one of you.' I think me allowing myself to be more social, not just in my home life here where I live but also with the girls coming together, that's been fun. It's been an experience.

Cheyenne: I feel like when we did "Teen Mom Family Reunion" it broke down a lot of those barriers and those walls and it allowed us to get to know people beyond social media. And now being on the show together, I'm happy we did "Teen Mom Family Reunion" because it helped this progress a lot along the way.

Did you learn anything from doing "Family Reunion" you were able to apply to this, with new people and new settings?

Cheyenne: I think to go into things with an open mind and not be judgmental. I don't want people to judge me. I don't want you to see my clips sometimes and think that's it, that's all I have to offer, so I'm like, I'll come into the room with an open mind, can you do the same thing, please!

The trailer confirms that Jenelle is coming back for at least some of it. Considering how things went off the rails a bit with Farrah Abraham on "Family Reunion," did you have concerns at all, especially since there is some drama with some of you with her?

Briana: She really just came back for my story. She wasn't there for the other girls. It was good to have her back. I think you guys will get to see Jenelle's growth a little bit. It's cool. You get to see a good side of Jenelle. She'll be by herself and it's good vibes. Very positive.

Would you other two have wanted to reunite with her if given the chance?

Leah: Jenelle is a part of the original Teen Mom 2 cast. To see where she's at today and how things are going in her life, I hope they're going well.

Cheyenne?

Cheyenne: I think that it was great for Bri. And that's all I'm gonna say [laughing].

Leah, your children are getting older, they're almost teenagers ... how are they navigating being reality stars, as they're clearly more aware now of the situation?

Leah: It's been so cool to watch them film this season because they're like, 'Mom, we want to do our own scenes.' They love filming and they're very involved in a lot of scenes this season, I'm excited to see all of that.

And for Cheyenne and Briana, as your kids are getting older, how are you preparing for that and is it nice to have friends like Leah where you can able to get advice?

Briana: That's a good question because Nova's getting older. She's basically a pre-teen now and she has her moments where she just doesn't want to film and I have to respect that. I brought her into this, she didn't really have an option, so now that she's older I'm letting her pick and choose when she wants to choose and when she doesn't and I'm trying to give her as much privacy as possible because kids are mean at school and I don't want her to go through that. I'm struggling with that and I'm trying to figure out what's the best situation for Nova. Stella loves the camera, she's like let me put my glasses on, I'm ready.

Cheyenne: Ryder's at that age right where she realized that she's on TV and I think for a second she thought that everybody grew up with cameras. So at school we had to have a couple meetings to explain that not everybody has cameras following them and it was kind of hard for Ryder to understand why not. She's like, I don't get why you're not on TV but I'm on TV. She genuinely loves it. I think for her it was this reality check of not everybody's lives are filmed like hers. She has the Stella vibe, she's looking for her glasses, her outfit and she comes out and she's waiting for the crew to clap. It's been fun, she likes it, she's fun.

Lastly, what does the next next chapter of Teen mom look like to you. Are you looking ahead or just living in the moment?

Leah: I'm just living in the moment. Whatever happens happens, I'm rolling with it. I'm excited to see everyone's stories and I'm excited for the next chapter.