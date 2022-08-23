Hillary Clinton Competes Against Kim Kardashian Over Legal Knowledge ... And Loses!

Getty

Chelsea Clinton, who co-hosts with her mom the docuseries "Gutsy" where it went down, also shares why she dumped Kanye West from her running playlist.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are back in a big way with the upcoming Apple TV+ launch of their new docuseries "Gutsy," co-starring and executive produced by the former Secretary of State and her daughter.

The new series, which kicks off September 9 on the streaming platform, features features the women interacting with famous and not-so-famous women, including a reformed white supremacist and celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Wanda Sykes and Amber Ruffin.

Perhaps the most anticipated sequence, though, was teased in a clip exclusive to People featuring the former first lady and lawyer taking on reality star -- and aspiring lawyer -- Kim Kardashian in a contest of legal knowledge.

"I think Kim has an unfair advantage," Hillary told the outlet, which her daughter, who was emceeing the competition, conceded. "Kim has studied more recently than you," Chelsea agreed.

The Q&A proved that Kim's diligence and hard work is clearly paying off. Not only did she successfully pass California's baby bar, she trounced the former law partner by a score of 11-4. The pair tackled topics like the use of deadly force, when self-defense is permissible and how to differentiate extortion and robbery.

Both women found themselves impressed by their time with Kim, emphasizing that they avoided all the topics Kim usually has to deal with in their interview with her.

"We didn't interview her about fashion ... her many lines of commerce ... her personal life," Hillary told People. "We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance."

Kim has famously made this her cause and motivation toward wanting to pass the bar and become a practicing lawyer. She famously lobbied then-President Trump to help free Alice Marie Johnson, serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug crime.

What impressed Chelsea is Kim's drive to use her massive celebrity to "make a difference positively," focusing on criminal justice reform.

"To hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful," Chelsea told EW. "I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."

She went on to throw her support behind Kim's efforts, telling People, "She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work."

As for Hillary getting trounced, the former presidential candidate admitted that it was "heartbreaking," but again her daughter tried to help her out, suggesting that the loss was at least in part due to poor reaction time on Hillary's part, saying she didn't hit her buzzer quick enough.

Hillary then hinted that perhaps she went easy on the reality star, saying "I was really intrigued by how well she did. I wanted to put the spotlight on her, not that she needs it, but she worked really hard to get that."

When pushed if this was her saying she let Kim win, Hillary said that's not what she was saying at all, instead jumping onto her daughter's assertion that her reaction time just wasn't as speedy.

As Chelsea was defending her mom against Kim's quick movements, she admitted that she's had to remove Kim's ex-husband Kanye West from her own quick movements routine.

An avid runner, Chelsea told EW that she leans into hip-hop to keep her motivated and driving down those running trails. But one of hip-hop's biggest names had to be cut, with Chelsea saying she just can't have him there.