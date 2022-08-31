Does Leonardo DiCaprio Only Date Women Under 25? Twitter May Be Right

Getty

Following his breakup from model-actress Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio is single once again -- and the internet has appeared to have figured out an interesting pattern about his dating life, specifically the age of the women he dates.

Earlier this week, it was reported by multiple outlets that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, had called it quits after over four years of dating.

In the wake of the breakup news, many people took to Twitter to not only bring up how the actor tends to date younger women, but to also suggest that he only dates women under the age of 25 -- and it appears they may be correct. It seems all of DiCaprio's reported girlfriends -- including Morrone -- were under the age of 25 when he was in a relationship with them.

However, the "Titanic" star appeared to have split with each woman before they turned 25. His romances with Refaeli, Agdal, Rohrbach and Morrone, in particular, reportedly ended when the women were all 25.

As for Morrone, specifically, a source told The Sun that she and DiCaprio "ended their relationship over the summer." Morrone celebrated her 25th birthday in June.

Coincidence? Twitter doesn't think so. The topic became trending as many Twitter users poked fun at the fact that DiCaprio has only been involved with women under the age of 25, with people posting hilarious memes and funny tweets about "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor's type.

"there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking," a person wrote.

"December 19th will mark the 25th anniversary of 'Titanic' being released in U.S. theaters, which means it still has almost four months of eligibility left to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio," another tweeting, jokingly adding, "Sadly, 'Romeo + Juliet' was dumped last October."

"Things that happen at 26: 1) You’re forced off your parents health insurance. 2) You’ve lost your chance at Leonardo DiCaprio," a user wrote, while another chimed in, "3 things are certain in life: - death - taxes - leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed"

Check out a handful of tweets and memes, below.

there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking https://t.co/A9czRJo56Q — no (@zedonarrival) August 30, 2022 @zedonarrival

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?”



leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022 @lillactk

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022 @sotrulybeloved

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022 @markruffaloTD

3 things are certain in life:

- death

- taxes

- leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed https://t.co/5bw3uLWlQ3 — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) August 30, 2022 @erinbrockobic

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022 @SarahLerner

Things that happen at 26:



1) You’re forced off your parents health insurance.



2) You’ve lost your chance at Leonardo DiCaprio. — Jon Munitz (@JonMunitz) August 30, 2022 @JonMunitz

December 19th will mark the 25th anniversary of "Titanic" being released in U.S. theaters, which means it still has almost four months of eligibility left to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 30, 2022 @cmclymer

Sadly, "Romeo + Juliet" was dumped last October. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 30, 2022 @cmclymer

leonardo dicaprio is actually dating all the under-25s he possibly can to spread the word about climate change to those who will be the most impacted — flamin nora (@katierpacker) August 31, 2022 @katierpacker