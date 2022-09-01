JoJo Siwa Calls Out Justin Bieber on TikTok For Telling Her to 'Burn' Her Car 4 Years Ago

Getty

She's still feeling the burn all these years later

JoJo Siwa is taking to TikTok once again to air out some dirty laundry.

The 19-year-old Nickelodeon alum went took to the platform to call out Justin Bieber for an exchange they shared back in 2018.

Using the green screen effect, Siwa stood in front a photo of her first car, a white BMW that featured a rainbow colored portrait of her face on the hood, which was posted to Instagram at the time.

The text atop the video read, "POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…" while a viral audio of "Vampire Diaries" character Caroline Forbes saying, "Burn it. Did I say, 'Stand there and look stupid?' No, I said, 'Burn. It.'"

"This audio was made for me," Siwa joked in her caption.

The "Boomerang" singer's viral video referenced an interaction with Bieber where the "Yummy" artist commented "burn it" on a post about her new car.

In response, Siwa's mom, Jessalyn, clapped back at the "Sorry" singer and wrote, "Burn your own things." The Nickelodeon star also responded to Bieber's criticism of her new ride and said that burning the car was probably "not the best idea."

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018 @justinbieber

it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good! https://t.co/xe94SQcjbD — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) December 30, 2018 @itsjojosiwa

"I have nothing against you, it was the car and the colors I didn't like," Bieber tweeted at the time. "I really hope you didn't think it was malicious or mean spirited."

Fortunately, after seeing Bieber's apology, Siwa, who had received the car as a Christmas present, replied to the "What Do You Mean" singer's tweet and said she would accept his apology, but on one condition.

"It's all good bro!" she wrote. "You can perform at my 16th birthday party and we'll call it good!"

