Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Quoted Himself at Wedding

Ben Affleck quoted himself during a speech at his wedding.

His new bride Jennifer Lopez revealed the line in her "On the JLo" newsletter and let fans know it was one of her favorite quotes from his movies.

"This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," he said according to his wife.

"That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called 'Live By Night,'" Lopez said (Affleck penned the screenplay which was based on a novel by Dennis Lehane).

"He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect."

She went on to describe a few bumps on the road leading up to the big day.

"It had rained at sunset every day that week,” Jennifer wrote. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday. Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”