11 Actors Who Admit They Didn't Give Their Best Performance

Getty

"I can't look at this movie and be proud of what I've done."

Actors are constantly being judged by both the media and the public -- but it turns out that they might be their own toughest critics too.

Looking back on past roles, many actors admit there are projects where they feel that they just didn't give their best performance. Whether it was because they were still an amateur actor, had problems with the script or were going through a tough time, these actors cringe while watching themselves back on the big screen. And while they might not be totally proud of their prior roles, it certainly paved the way for them to become an even better actor.

Keep reading to find out what these stars thought of their old roles …

"Casper" may have made Christina Ricci a teen icon, but she isn't a fan of the movie. Christina recently revealed that she was going through a difficult time while filming the flick and doesn't like her performance.

"If you actually watch 'Casper,' I'm terrible in it. People get so upset when I say that. And I'm like, 'No, it's a wonderful movie.' It's a childhood treasure for people. But I am terrible in it…I was 13, there was a lot going on. I was 13, everything was very difficult and I was just always annoyed and I just don't think I tried very hard to tell you the truth. Embarrassingly, I have to say, I don't think I tired as hard as maybe I should have," she said on Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

Megan Fox's breakthrough role was in the first “Transformers" movie but she hates her performance in the flick. While she understands the film wasn't about being the best actress, she says she's still not proud of her role.

"I'm terrible in it. It's my first real movie, and it's not honest and not realistic. The movie wasn't bad, I just wasn't proud about what I did ... I can't s--- on this movie because it did give me a career and open all these doors for me. But I don't want to blow smoke up people's ass. People are well aware that this is not a movie about acting," Megan told Entertainment Weekly.

The "Harry Potter" franchise has a diehard fan base and despite the films being widely loved by many people, star Daniel Radcliffe isn't a fan of one film in particular. Daniel admits that he doesn't love his acting in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and believes what he was trying to do just didn't work.

"It's hard to watch a film like 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' because I’m just not very good in it. I hate it. My acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn't come across," he told the Daily Mail.

Nicole Kidman is a proud Australian but she isn't proud of her role in "Australia," the movie. Reflecting on the film, Nicole says she had a hard time connecting with it emotionally and squirmed in her seat during the premiere. She even left the country as soon as she could so she didn't hear about the public's response to the film.

"I can't look at this movie and be proud of what I've done. I sat there and I looked at Keith [Urban] and went, 'Am I any good in this movie?' …It's just impossible for me to connect to it emotionally at all," Nicole said while speaking to a Sydney radio station.

Meryl Streep was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "The French Lieutenant's Woman" but she actually doesn't think she did a very good job in it. Reflecting on the role, Meryl says she was very young and the structure of the film made things difficult.

"Part of it was the structure of it was sort of artificial. I was the actress playing the French Lieutenant's woman. At the same time, I was an American actress playing a British woman. I was young and new at this. I wasn't as pleased as I could. I didn't feel like I was living it. You always want to do something better after the fact," Meryl said on "The Graham Norton Show."

George Clooney isn't a fan of his movie "Batman & Robin," which he admits was a bad film all around. He says that "it was a difficult film to be good in" and believes there's probably nothing he could have done to make it better.

"With hindsight it's easy to look back at this and go 'Woah, that was really s--- and I was really bad in it.'... Akiva Goldsman -- who's won the Oscar for writing since then -- he wrote the screenplay. And it's a terrible screenplay, he'll tell you. I'm terrible in it, I'll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he'd say, 'Yeah, it didn't work.' We all whiffed on that one," he said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

Kate Winslet's role in "Titanic" helped make her a star, but looking back at the film, she wishes she could do it all over -- and work on her American accent.

"Every single scene, I'm like 'Really, really? You did it like that? Oh my God…Even my American accent, I can't listen to it. It's awful. Hopefully it's so much better now. It sounds terribly self indulgent but actors do tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching 'Titanic' I was just like, 'Oh God, I want to do that again,'" she told The Telegraph.

Reflecting on "Les Misérables," Amanda Seyfried says she's not pleased with her singing in the role. In fact, she admits she wishes she could redo the movie entirely in order to get her voice where she feels it needed to be.

"In my career I have had a lot of moments where I just felt complete regret. I wish I could redo 'Les Misérables' completely because the live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it. Singing is more indulgent than acting in some ways…Just like, emoting through music and melody is so magical. When you feel like you've gotten there, where your voice is where it needs to be and your voice is as strong as it needs to be. And it wasn't on ['Les Misérables']," she said on an episode of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series.

Eddie Redmayne wasn't pleased with his role in "Jupiter Ascending" -- and unfortunately, the critics seemed to agree. In the film, he portrayed a character who had his larynx ripped out and looking back, he says he's not happy with the voice he chose to use.

"My character had had his larynx ripped out by this wolf man, and so I made the slightly bold choice -- which I thought was right. I won a prize for it for the Worst Performance of the Year. So, yeah, it was a pretty bad performance on my account," Eddie told GQ.

Christian Bale wasn't able to accomplish what he wanted in "The Dark Knight" trilogy, explaining that having a scene-stealing co-star like Heath Ledger only made his shortcomings even more apparent.

"I didn't quite manage what I hoped I would throughout the trilogy…My own sense of self is like, 'I didn't quite nail it.' ...Heath [Ledger] turned up and just kind of completely ruined all my plans. Because I went, 'He's so much more interesting than me and what I'm doing,'" he told Yahoo Movies.

11. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy was so "devastated" by her performance in "The Witch" that she thought she was never going to work in Hollywood again. The first time she was shown the film, she says she "just cried" and couldn't handle seeing her face on the big screen.