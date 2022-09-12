Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Detail Issues with Kendra's Book: 'It's Kind of F---ed Up'

The two open up about how Kendra joined them in the Mansion -- and explain how her account differs greatly from what they believe went down.

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt want you to know they have a very different version of events than their former housemate Kendra Wilkinson when it comes to their time in the Playboy Mansion together.

On the latest episode of Holly and Bridget's podcast, "Girls Next Level," the two talked about the packed Mansion, before it was eventually whittled down to Holly, Bridget and Kendra.

Holly said that prior to Kendra moving in, the mansion was going through a transitional phase with Hugh Hefner allegedly no longer having a woman to "recruit" other girls into his bedroom.

"There wasn't really a recruiter anymore and we weren't going to recruit, hell no!" Holly said before recalling her one and only half-hearted attempt at recruiting when Hef allegedly "snapped" at her to try to get a girl to "come upstairs later." She also said she was "grossed out by the label Momma Hen" he had given her when she became the adult publisher's main girlfriend.

She also claimed Hef stopped handing out quaaludes around early-2004 or so, "because there weren't new girls coming upstairs."

"After my book came out and I talked about the quaaludes, Kendra went on a rant on her show when she had that show on WE tv. She was like, 'She's f---ing lying, Hef's a pimp, he doesn't have to drug people,'" Holly said. "I'm like, he wasn't handing them out when you came around. And it's just so offensive to me when she tries to accuse me of lying when I'm talking about stuff that happened before she was even there. And since then, so many other people have come out talking about the quaaludes."

By the time Kendra started coming around the Mansion, per Marquardt and Madison, even more girls were on their way out. When one woman in particular left, Holly said Hef told her it was "because Kendra told me she offered her drugs and Kendra said that she had a drug problem before and she's trying to stay away from that stuff and that's why I kicked her out."

Holly said she believed it back then, but started to question the story as time went on. "I never heard that from Kendra, she didn't mention it in her book ... Kendra's book is not the most reliable thing in the world, but she didn't mention it," said Holly, adding she thought maybe Hef said that to her as a "f--- you" move to make her "jealous of Kendra."

Soon almost everyone was gone, except for Holly and Bridget, which meant no more "mean girls." The two celebrated by popping champagne on their beds.

Kendra moved in shortly after.

Holly said the next year with Kendra "was like a breath of fresh air." Bridget said "we all got along, we did stuff together," as Holly added the three did everything together. "It was a really fun summer," she continued, "it was a nice, relaxed year ... because we didn't have that drama anymore."

"Now, that's not how it all went down according to Kendra's book," said Madison, as Bridget revealed she's never even read the tell-all, "So my history with Kendra's book ["Sliding Into Home"], she wrote a memoir in 2010 and when it came out we had been out of the mansion for a couple years and I really liked Kendra at that time. I was totally Team Kendra, I was happy for her and super supportive of her. Her book came out and I never read it because I knew her and I knew her story, why would I read it. And nobody told me anything negative about me was in the book, so I never knew about it until 2014-2015, I'm writing my own memoir."

She went on to say a person in the legal department of her publisher told her, "Just so you know, the way you describe Kendra moving in is not how she described moving in."

"So I looked at Kendra's book and then I got f---ing pissed because I saw everything she said about us which was untrue. Even today, I'm not pissed about it, because at the end of the book she says nice things and it wraps up, but I do want to clarify things she said because they're not true," she continued. "I couldn't believe she had said that and nobody told me and for a while we had been acquaintances and friendly from a distance and nobody had ever said anything. So if, in my book, it sounds like I'm coming down hard on Kendra, that's why. I had just finished reading her book and I was f---ing pissed."

Paraphrasing Kendra's side of events, Holly said Wilkinson claimed nobody showed her around the mansion -- which Bridget said she did.

"I don't want to bring up things in her book and just flat out be like, 'This bitch is lying,' because she did that with me when my book came out and it sucks and it's ignorant, but I do want to give her the benefit of the doubt ... what she's writing isn't true, but could she have thought it was true?" Holly said.

"She says Hef offered her Room 2 and when Bridget found out, Bridget freaked out, said, 'Room 2, that's going to be my scrapbook room!'" said Holly.

"Oh my god, could you imagine?" said Bridget, as they both denied that happened.

Holly said that before Kendra moved in, she told her, "I'm gonna need the biggest room because I have two dogs. I kind of got the impression that getting the big room was her idea. I'm trying to give her some benefit of the doubt. Clearly, Bridget didn't freak out on her, but could she have ever thought anything like that was true, was there a gossip-y butler? Maybe there was some weird gossip like that, but it still doesn't warrant her saying you freaked out on her when that never happened."

Holly then shifted gears, claiming, Kendra "also accuses us of trying to get her kicked out and [Audra Lynn] put on 'Girls Next Door,' which never happened."

"That's crazy to me that she thinks that," Bridget said. "Just for the record, Kendra, if you're listening, it never once even occurred to me to think Audra would be a girlfriend or take your spot on 'Girls Next Door.' That's crazy."

Neither of them thought they had the power to "recast" the show anyway, they said.

Holly had another bone to pick, saying, "The other thing [Kendra] says that's way out there and kind of egregious is she said that we told her when she first moved in that we are celebrities and we never wear the same outfit twice."

"I would die of embarrassment, especially back then, before I ever said I was a celebrity," Holly added. "I knew how low I was on the totem pole in Hef's world and I was always under his shadow. I knew I wasn't s---, I wasn't saying I was a celebrity at that point."

The two said they both repeated outfits all the time.

"Maybe Kendra had just never been In a group situation with other women where she was welcomed before," Holly speculated. "Maybe if there were two women who were welcoming, maybe she was paranoid and like, 'Okay, what's the catch?' It's kind of f---ed up. I feel like, whether it was coming from her or her ghostwriter, I feel like there's a hint of her just trying to make it like she's the underdog and Holly and Bridget were mean. She's a survivor and she can push through."

"It's extra sensitive to me that she said those kinds of things because you and I did go through that kind of drama and I was trying to go out of my way to make sure a new person didn't feel that way. So that's what's really disheartening to me about it," Bridget concluded.

After Holly released her book "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny" and before his death, Hefner responded with a statement that seemed aimed at any exes who ever spoke out against him in public.

"Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women," he told Us Magazine at the time. "Many moved on to live happy, healthy, and productive lives, and I'm pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can't win 'em all!"

While "Secrets of Playboy" was airing, hundreds of former Playboy Bunnies, Playmates, ex-girlfriends and employees also defended Hefner, calling the allegations presented in the 10-part docuseries "unfounded." Read their full statement here.