Kody Brown Reacts After Christine Reveals She's Moving to Utah in Sister Wives Preview: 'I'm Disgusted'

YouTube / TLC

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is detailing her decision to leave her plural marriage to now-ex Kody Brown -- and it's safe to say Kody isn't happy.

In a new preview for Sunday's new episode of the TLC reality series, Christine -- who split from Kody last November -- reveals her plans to move to Salt Lake City, Utah, which is eight hours away from Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody and his three other wives -- Robyn, Janelle and Meri -- live.

While Christine, 50, suggests to Kody, 53, that they will remain "good friends" after she leaves, Kody explains in a confessional why he's "not in the mindset of being friends."

"I'm married to two divorced women. I know what their opinion is of that guy," he tells the camera.

"Both Janelle and Robyn were married before I married them," adds Kody, who is only legally married to Robyn. "They don't have good relationships with their exes. I don't want to have that happen here. I don’t want [Christine] going around the country telling people I’m a bad person."

After dubbing the situation as "complicated," Christine asks Kody if he's "fine" with her "moving away," to which he admits, "Not really."

Noting that Salt Lake City is "eight hours away," Kody says that it's "sort of unrealistic for us with the situation with our kids." Kody suggests St. George, Utah, which is much closer, but Christine immediately shuts him down, calling the city "gross."

Kody expresses his frustration in a confessional. "I'm disgusted by this idea that she's moving and she's gonna take Truely and move to Utah," he says of his and Christine's youngest child. "Truley's my child. I don't want to push her into something crazy. Men don't win in the divorce world. I've done my research."

During their conversation, Kody asks Christine if they would still "be breaking up" if she wasn't moving to Utah, to which she replies, "I don't know, but I don't think that we would last."

Meanwhile, in her own confessional, Christine further opens up about her decision to move to Utah, and why it's important to take Truely with her.

"What I'm looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family," she explains. "I can take her to a better support system where she's surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it's me."

Christine adds that Truely, now 12, "doesn't understand at all" what is happening between her parents, noting older siblings have seen how Kody is often "somewhere else and prefers to be somewhere else."

"I would rather take her away from the situation before she clues in," she says.

Christine and Kody tied the knot in a "spiritual" wedding in 1994. At the time they became an item, Kody was already "spiritually" married to Janelle, and legally married to Meri. Fourth wife Robyn came in after Christine -- and Kody wound up divorcing Meri in the eyes of the law so he and Robyn could legally wed.

Christine and Kody share six children together, including Truely: son Paedon, and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn and Ysabel.

In November 2021, Christine revealed that she and Kody had decided to part ways after 25 years of marriage.

Sharing a statement on Instagram at the time, the reality star said the couple had "grown apart" and were ultimately calling it quits.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the post read. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody also shared his own statement on Instagram regarding the split, saying, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."