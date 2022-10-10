Every Star Who Has Called Out Kanye West Over Since-Deleted 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet

Getty/NBC

"Kanye a little bitch," said Jack Antonoff -- while Jamie Lee Curtis teared up on TODAY while saying, "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him."

After Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for violating its policies late last week, Ye returned to Twitter for the first time since 2020 -- and immediately sparked even more backlash.

Twitter already took down one of West's recent tweets for violating its policies, but not before the tweet was captured and began circulating. In it, the rapper wrote, "I'm a bit sleepy but when I wake up I'm going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.

He further attempted to get ahead of the inevitable reaction to this statement by adding, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." His account was later locked by the platform for violating Twitter policies.

After his since-deleted tweet went viral, a few notable celebrities and even politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about West's words, slamming him on social media.

Jack Antonoff was pretty blunt with his reaction, simply tweeting, "kanye a little bitch" on Sunday night.

Also on Sunday, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop."

"There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism," added AOC. "It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye's words are - not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this [Trash emoji] wherever we see it."

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses her online response to Kanye West's anti-Semitic posts on social media, saying West's posts were "just abhorrent." "I hope he gets help," she said.



"I hope he gets help," she said.

Curtis also appeared on "TODAY" Monday and got emotional as she spoke about his comments.

"I burst into tears," said Curtis, getting choked up. "I woke up and burst into tears. Defcon 3 on Jewish people? What are you doing?!"

"It's bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in? As if Jewish people haven't had it hard enough?" she continued. "It was just abhorrent. It's abhorrent."

"It's abhorrent behavior. I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him, it's terrible. And if we aren't reacting, who are we? What does it say about people who aren't reacting? Who woke up and read that and thought, 'Oh, what are you having for breakfast?' It's a big concern."

John Legend, who used to be best friends with West before falling out over politics, tweeted, "Weird how all these 'free, independent thinkers' always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism."

"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it's not even trending," tweeted Sarah Silverman. "Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud."

Maria Shriver said that when it comes to taking a stand against anti-semitism, "we all need to get onto it," saying it should be a nonpartisan issue. "Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faiths. We should never get over something like this," she added.

Rob Reiner, meanwhile, tweeted, "Kanye West is a mentally ill anti-semite. Tommy Tuberville is a racist. Herschel Walker is a moronic liar. Donald Trump is a Fascist Criminal. Welcome to today’s Republican Party."

I'm up going DEFCON 6 Million @kanyewest



S T A Y D I S R U P T I V E @iamrapaport all day everyday Disruptive Behavior

Disruptive Behavior ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️ pic.twitter.com/KmZcegVKiB — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 9, 2022 @MichaelRapaport

Michael Rapaport -- who defended West in the past when the rapper publicly slammed Pete Davidson for dating Kim Kardashian -- expressed his anger as well in a video.

"Kooky Kanye West. What are you talking about, DEFCON 1? DEFCON 2? See, Jews, we know about DEFCON 3, you're not doing DEFCON anything," he said. "With the Jews, we know about that. I defended you, you dusty prick. You look dusty. That's never going to be fashionably acceptable. Get the dust out of your beard, take a shower. I was there, I defended you ... but this, this is unacceptable, you creep you. You're never gonna be president, you prick you!"

Meghan McCain also posted a lengthy response on Instagram, saying, "A reminder - antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest levels in America in decades," she wrote in the caption to her share. The former "View" co-host claimed that it's become "common place" in America to hear anti-Semitic language everywhere from sitting members of Congress to celebrities.

"It is a cancer and it is everywhere," she wrote, emphasizing that she has "zero tolerance" for it. "It is an existential threat to American life and our Jewish friends and family both in our country and outside of it."

Not mincing her words, McCain said that West and his behavior "are trash," before criticizing the Republican party for embracing any famous person. "We are supposed to be anti celebrity and for the average working men and women," she wrote. "But I guess that went out the window years ago."

"This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear," McCain continued. "Do not look the other way from this statement -- it is the public hatred of Judaism and Jews and full f---ing stop there is NO place for this anywhere."

Meanwhile, the Instagram post that got West in trouble on that platform -- an exchange allegedly between him and Diddy -- was also flagged by many followers as using anti-Semitic language.

Diddy seemingly responded by posting a video to Instagram of activist Stokely Carmichael, who's seen saying, "Many of our people's minds have been whitewashed." Diddy captioned the post, "That's all. That’s all. ✊🏿🖤⚡️"