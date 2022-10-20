Why Kim Kardashian Doesn't 'Trust Anybody Else' When It Comes to Approving Photos of Her

Getty/Hulu

"Bitch, you'll thank me later," exclaimed Kim, as Khloe made it clear her sister was stalling their fun.

Kim Kardashian doesn't just selectively curate her Instagram feed, but is also very involved when it comes to deciding what photos of her are released to the public from events she's hosting.

Fans got a glimpse inside that aspect of her life on Thursday's new episode of "The Kardashians," which saw her, Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq and more of their friends head to Miami together for a SKIMS event.

Inside the pop-up, Kardashian first explained why she decided to include pieces with long sleeves and skirts in her Swim collection.

"I wanted to make it like Legos. So, it could be like if you wanted to cover your arms, wear that, or if you want to cover your legs, wear that," she explained. "Everyone, pick your insecurity and figure out how to cover it."

Following the event, the group was ready to keep the party going -- but Kim needed to sit out on the fun a little longer so she could approve which images from inside the pop-up were distributed to press following the event.

"I don't trust anybody else to tell me when I look good," said Kim, explaining why she was so hands-on with the process.

Khloe, however, was ready to really let loose and was seen throwing back shots and urging her sister to hurry the hell up. "Get your f---ing ass up, let's f---ing go!" she exclaimed. "You guys are all limp d--- motherf---ers!"

"Bitch, you'll thank me later because I'm editing all of our f---ing photos to delete all the bad ones and they have to go to print tonight," a feisty Kim added in a confessional. "I'll tell you, if Malika looks bad, I'll delete it, even if I look amazing. So like no one else is going to look at 10 people in a photo, but I do!"

Though Kim got right back into party mode when she was done with the approval process, the group as a whole decided the club they wound up going to next was "not a vibe" and they actually had more fun in their hotel room.

Overall, Khloe was just happy to get back out into the world following Tristan Thompson's messy paternity drama.