Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Reacts to Parents' Split

Instagram/Getty

Truely, the youngest child of "Sister Wives" stars Christine and Kody Brown is reacting to her parents' decision to go their separate ways for the first time.

Though their other family members were made aware of their separation, the ex-couple held out on breaking the news to their 12-year-old daughter until this week's episode of the TLC reality show.

Truely got candid about how she was processing her parents' divorce and her inevitable relocation to Utah, and though she was initially "extremely upset," she's "fine now."

"So, the first day when I found out, I was extremely upset, but I'm fine now," she confessed. "I just had to realize for a day that not everything was going to change."

Truely admitted she had "kind of noticed the signs" that Christine was not "as happy" in her relationship but "didn't actually know" the extent of her parents' issues as they were hidden from her.

"It was a bit of a heartbreak at first, but I'm fine now," she continued.

Though the pre-teen wished her mother hadn't "[kept] it a secret from me for so long," she confessed that she had found comfort in knowing there wouldn't be a long legal divorce battle as their marriage wasn't technically legal.

In a confessional interview, the TV personality also shared that he had confided in her sister Aspyn and her grandmother about the split.

"When I talked to Aspyn and my grandma about the divorce, it was more of me trying to tell them because I didn't really know what else to do," she added. "Although what they did say is reassuring, because they both already knew. But also the realization that everyone knew before me, it did kind of feel like a betrayal."

For Truely, her biggest protest is her upcoming move to Utah and her separation from the rest of her family in Flagstaff, Arizona..