Jewish Educator Resigns From Kanye West's Donda Academy In Wake of Anti-Semitic Comments

Getty

Tamar Andrews, an educational consultant for Kanye "Ye" West's Donda Academy, has resigned over his recent anti-Semitic comments.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Andrews is a director of early childhood education at Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University and departed from West's unaccredited K-8 Christian school earlier this month.

"Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West's tweet. Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no longer support the organization," president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, Allison Samek, told the outlet.

The Yeezy founder opened Donda Academy back in November 2021 and charges an annual tuition of $15,000.

Currently, less than 100 students are enrolled in the unaccredited institution and are required to sign an NDA upon enrollment. The students also wear Yeezy branded clothes for uniforms.

West has been under fire for comments he's made online and in interviews.

One tweet from Ye read, "I'm a bit sleepy but when I wake up I'm going 'death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.'"

He further attempted to get ahead of the inevitable reaction to this statement by adding, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda." His account was later locked by the platform for violating Twitter policies.

Since his anti-Semitic sentiment, brands like CAA, Balenciaga, Vogue, JP Morgan Chase -- and most recently Adidas -- have announced they would be cutting ties with West over his controversial statements on social media and interviews.

After Adidas broke the news they would be departing from the rapper, Forbes revoked the 45-year-old’s billionaire status. Due to the fallout -- Forbes claims West is worth somewhere in the ballpark of $400 million. This is a huge dip from where he was a couple years ago, when his net worth was valued at around $1.3 billion with a majority of his public assets in consideration.

Many have claimed that anti-Semitic and white supremacist groups have been emboldened by West and his claims. Over the weekend TMZ reported that a group of anti-Semitic protesters placed banners on an overpass of the 405 freeway with the message "Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews."