Sophia Grace on Criticism She's Too Young to Have a Baby, How Boyfriend Reacted

The 19-year-old "Ellen" star also opens up about why her fans still haven't seen her man of more than two years -- or even learned much about him.

For almost as long as she can remember, Sophia Grace Brownlee has been a public figure, after appearing as a child -- and several more times over the years -- rapping "Super Bass" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alongside her younger cousin Rosie McClelland.

She's been quite comfortable living her own life in the spotlight, for the most part, but that doesn't carry over into other aspects of her life. While she opened up about her recent pregnancy on October 22, her partner in that endeavor remains largely a mystery.

"Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself," Grace told E! News about why her fans know so little about this mystery man (not even his name!).

She said that helps their whole relationship and him be "something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone."

The viral star also suggested that some of that might also have to do with her boyfriend himself, and whether or not he's ready to step into the public eye.

She told the outlet that she'd be "completely happy to share him" and have him be in her videos, "But I feel like when he's confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that."

Even though she's not going to open up about him right now, Sophia did share how he reacted, saying she "shared it straightaway" when she found out she was expecting.

Sophia shared that she has complete confidence her man will make a great father, saying that in many ways she feels like they've grown up together. "It will definitely change us into proper adults and then we can grow up together and have a family."

She said he was immediately happy when she shared the news. "Obviously both quite shocked at the start and also overwhelmed because he's young also," added Sophia, who's 19. "But now that we're getting used to it, we're both really excited."

19 years old is definitely seen as young -- or even too young -- by some people, who weren't shy in sharing their opinions about her life and choices on her YouTube channel.

Even Sophia acknowledges that 19 is young, telling E! News that "most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you're 30 and you're married and you live in your own house,' which is completely fine."

But that doesn't mean it's the right path for everyone. "As long as you feel ready and it's something that you're happy about, then it's really no one else's problem," she said.

Conversely in a positive way, she's also seen tremendous support from her fans, which she says has helped lift her up and give her confidence.

For now, she's leaning into the support of friends and family and feeling positive and excited about her growing family.

In her announcement video on October 22, Sophia Grace said that she was 21 weeks along, and teased that this could go so far as to change the direction of her channel.

"I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have lots of different content from what I usually have," she said.

She went on to show off her growing baby bump to the camera. Standing up, she said, "At the moment, it is sort of sticking out a little bit, definitely more than it usually does. It's kind of swollen a little bit. So this is what I look like at five months."

Sophia shared some sonogram photos she'd received, sharing that the scans went well and everything was looking good for her and her baby.

At the time, she asked her followers to "only comment nice things because we need lots of positivity," and stressed that "negative comments will be deleted." Unfortunately, plenty of negative comments were and are sprinkled across her social media pages.