Selena Gomez Addresses Hailey Bieber's Podcast Comments In New Rolling Stone Interview

Getty

She says she initially "felt bad" about herself for two days, before coming to a positive realization.

Selena Gomez revealed how she felt after Hailey Bieber went on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about the harsh treatment she received from Gomez's fans over her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Selena didn't mention Hailey by name, but it's pretty clear that's who she was talking about while making a point about how her mental health has improved in recent years. Gomez revealed her bipolar diagnosis in 2020, following one of her four stints in a treatment center.

"Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself," she told the publication, before mentioning how something like that would have affected her for months in the past. "I was like, I'm just going to say, 'Everybody be kind to each other. Everybody just focus on what's going on in the real world,'" she added.

The reporter noted that a few weeks after the interview, Selena put those words into action by posing for photos with Hailey at the Academy Museum Gala (below).

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In September, Hailey revealed she got a lot of "hate" from Selena's supporters on the podcast, mainly from the "misperception" that she "stole" Justin from the "Lose You to Love Me" singer.

"It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that's fine. You can wish that all you want but that's just not the case," she said, before Selena herself took to TikTok shortly after to ask her fans to choose kindness.

"I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen," Gomez told her fans at the time.

In that same podcast interview with Alex Cooper, Hailey said that she and Selena had spoken since she married Justin. "That's why I'm like, it's all respect. It's all love," she said.

"That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."