Lindsay Lohan Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter's Death, Sends Prayers to His Family

Getty

"God bless him."

Lindsay Lohan is sending her love to Aaron Carter's family following his death.

The actress was asked about Aaron, who she briefly dated in the early 2000s, during a pair of interviews for her new Netflix movie "Falling for Christmas." The "I Want Candy" singer was found dead at his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday at the age of 34.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lohan said, "My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace." She added, "And God bless him… and yeah, just [a] lot of love there."

She also told Access Hollywood she had "so many [memories] from when I was so young, just that era of my life." Though she said it had been a "long time" since they last spoke, she reiterated that her "prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless."

Back in the 00s Carter, Lohan and Hilary Duff made headlines for their so-called love triangle, when Aaron started dating Lohan shortly after splitting from Duff. They were all teenagers at the time.

Duff also shared a tribute to her late ex over the weekend.

"For Aaron -- I'm deeply sorry that life so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," she wrote. "You had a charm that absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy ❤️."

Nick Carter also mourned the loss of his brother with a series of photos of the two of them growing up together, sharing that he "always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

He said that though their relationship was complicated, his "love for [Aaron] has never faded." "The truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," he added. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth."

Aaron's twin sister Angel also weighed in with a carousel of childhood memories, writing, "To my twin... I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔."

Several sources told TMZ that Carter's body was discovered in a bathtub. His cause of death is currently ruled undetermined by the L.A. County Coroner's Office until toxicology results are returned.