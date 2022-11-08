Melanie Martin Says She Was Planning 'More Children' With Aaron Carter Before His Death

Getty

Melanie Martin is thinking about what could have been with her late fiance Aaron Carter.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 30-year-old OnlyFans content creator opened up about the future plans she had with the "I Want Candy" singer following his passing on Saturday. He was 34.

"I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him," Martin explained, who shared a nearly year old son named Prince with the late singer. "I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other."

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the "Aaron's Party" singer was found dead at his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday. While the cause of the actor's death has yet to be determined, law enforcement sources told TMZ that homicide detectives were sent to the scene, which is standard.

"It happened so fast and I’m still in shock that I will never see his face again," Martin recalled while speaking with Us. "Aaron was a wonderful man and he really loved to take care of his family. He never gave up on me. We might have had arguments and breakups, but we really could not live without each other."

Melanie and Aaron began their relationship in January 2020 but went separate ways after she was arrested for felony domestic violence against Carter. The couple eventually reconnected in April of the same year and announced they would be expecting their first child. Unfortunately Carter announced that Martin had suffered a miscarriage in June, but the twosome were able to celebrate some happy news when they got engaged the same month. Melanie and Aaron eventually welcomed their son Prince in November 2021.

Melanie broke her silence about Carter's death in a statement to the Associated Press where she said she was "still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

"I only wish I had more people to help me with [Prince]," she told People about becoming a single mother. "I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."