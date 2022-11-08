Olivia Culpo Didn't Know How She Was Going to Pay Rent After Nick Jonas Breakup

Getty

"When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity"

Olivia Culpo is getting candid about how she handled her breakup with Nick Jonas.

The 30-year-old former Miss Universe opened up about her relationship with the singer during the premiere episode of her new TLC reality show "The Culpo Sisters."

Back in 2015, the former couple parted ways after two years together. Olivia admitted that her relationship with Jonas was "a very formative experience for me."

"I moved to L.A. with him, I had no brand, no money and I was in love. So that was great, right?" she continued. When they eventually ended their relationship, Culpo confessed to feeling lost without her boyfriend.

"When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity," she said. "My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we're gonna get married, I thought all the things."

The influencer recalled sitting in her apartment which she "couldn't afford" feeling worried about how she was going to pay rent and thinking about her next career move.

"I couldn't even afford my groceries," she added. "It was a serious, pivotal moment for me but it's something that taught me that you can't give up."

Culpo has since moved on with San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey; the couple began dating in 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Olivia gushed about her relationship with McCaffrey and shared what's different about him.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she explained. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."