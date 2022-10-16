12 Celeb Couples Who Have Gotten Candid About Their Age Gap

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love."

Sometimes age is just a number when it comes to relationships! Although couples with large age differences are often met with criticism, there are plenty of happily married duos who have proven that their age has never come between them. These May-December romances are particularly prevalent in Hollywood, where older stars are often linked with people decades their junior. While their relationships are frequently subject to judgment from others, these famous couples have a lot to say to defend their romance.

Here's what these couples had to say about their age difference…

Dane Cook recently got engaged to his 23-year-old fiancée Kelsi Taylor, with whom he has a 27-year age gap. While fans were concerned about the age difference between them, Dane says he doesn’t think much of it -- and instead would rather just poke fun at it on stage.

"We have a bit of an age difference, so it's in the show, it's in the show. If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed," Dane told E! News.

Florence Pugh and her ex Zach Braff faced a lot of online criticism while they were dating. During their three-year relationship, Florence spoke out about the negativity online on several occasions, finally letting hateful commenters know that they had no right to tell her who she could date.

"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life, ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place and really, it has nothing to do with you," Florence said in an Instagram video.

Priyanka Chopra has a decade age gap with her husband Nick Jonas and she believes that people's criticism of their relationship brings up a double standard. She says that if she had been the younger one in the relationship, people probably wouldn't care at all.

"People gave us a lot of shit about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it," Priyanka previously InStyle.

George and Amal Clooney’s 17-year age gap may not bother them now but when they first met, George wasn't sure if it was going to be a deal-breaker. While recounting the early days of their relationship, George says he wasn't sure if Amal would be interested in him romantically because he was older.

"I liked her, but I didn't want to jump the shark on it. I couldn't tell if she liked me because I'm 17 years older than her. She might have thought I was grandpa," he joked on “The Howard Stern Show."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was just 18 when he met his future wife Sam on the set of her film "Nowhere Boy." At the time, the director was 42 years old. When they began dating, fans were immediately critical of their 24-year age gap. While the attention was difficult to deal with at first, the couple have gone on to get married and welcome children.

"If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage. People like to talk about it. I'm like, ''Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends' marriages," Sam said.

Before Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split, they had a 23-year age gap between them. Camila was just 20 when she started seeing the then-43-year-old actor. During their relationship, Camila admitted she understood the interest in their romance but felt she should be able to date whoever she wanted.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Camila told the LA Times.

In 2015 Sarah Paulson began dating Holland Taylor, despite being 32 years her junior. The couple says that although their age difference doesn't bother them, the discussions around their relationship can be tough to deal with. Even though they may face criticism, Sarah says she hopes their relationship can change the way people think about age gaps.

"If it allows for more freedom, in terms of the way people think about what's possible for them, then I’m all for the fandom of it and the excitement around it and the interest in it. What I don't love, which is sort of a consequence of it being such public knowledge, is that there is discussion about it at all," Sarah told The Guardian.

Patrick Stewart has been married to musician Sunny Ozell since 2013. The couple shares a 39-year age gap which actually makes Patrick older than Sunny’s father. Despite their age difference, Sunny says she and Patrick are actually more alike than they are different.

"He is so youthful and I guess I’m kind of an old worry wart so we bridge the gap. It doesn’t come up much. He’s in better shape than me, which infuriates me," Sunny joked about their relationship.

David Hasselhoff first met his wife Hayley Roberts when she was 31 and approached him to take a photo as a fan. While they are now happily married, David says he was originally concerned about dating Hayley because of their 28-year age gap.

"For the longest time I didn't think it was right to marry Hayley as I was so much older and I didn’t want to take away the fun and the youth and the excitement of growing old together and having children…We've been together for about seven years and we've had such a great time. I've realized how much I love Hayley and how much we’ve become part of each other’s life," David said.

When Heidi Klum and musician Tom Kaulitz first started dating, they faced criticism of their 16-year age gap. The couple has remained unbothered by the haters though and have even gone on to get married. Heidi says their successful relationship is all about cutting out the negativity.

"A lot of people were not giving us positive vibes when we first started dating because I’m 16 years older than him. But I feel like if it feels right when you close your door at home and you know what you have together, I think that is the most important thing. You have to cut out all the noise around you. Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do. But I feel like you’ve got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together," she told SheKnows.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford first met back in 2002 and despite their age gap, it didn't take them long to fall in love. The couple, who are 22 years apart, tied the knot in 2010 and are still going strong. Calista says their age difference has never been a big deal in their relationship.

"It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's [22] years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all," she told Hello! Magazine early in their relationship.

Dennis Quaid recently tied the knot with his 29-year-old wife Laura Savoie, who is 39 years his junior. The actor says that the attention around their relationship has been "really a laugh," especially since he was never intending to date someone so much younger than him.

"You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life," Dennis said.