Jana Kramer Claims Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Didn't Perform Oral Sex on Her For Years

Getty

"He didn't do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab."

Jana Kramer is getting real about her thoughts on oral sex.

On Monday's episode of her "Whine Down" podcast, the actress opened up about her sex life, claiming that her ex-husband Mike Caussin didn't perform oral sex on her for the first time until years after they were married.

Sharing that she prefers regular sex rather than oral sex, Kramer, 38, said, "I've had less oral than sex. Because I almost think it's more intimate."

She then brought up Caussin, 35, but didn't mention him by name. "My ex-husband, the third ... he didn't do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab," the country singer claimed. "And then before that, I mean, maybe one or two guys."

"[I've] lived in Los Angeles -- I've had sex. I've got kids," she added. "But that piece was low."

The "One Tree Hill" alum -- who regularly opens up about her personal life on her podcast -- shared that she gets "really shy" when a man attempts to perform oral sex on her, adding, "I'm just like, 'No, no, no, let's just have sex. Come up, come on.'"

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in 2015, and briefly separated in 2016 after Caussin was caught cheating, and went to rehab for a sex addiction. The former couple reconciled the following year.

However, in April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin following a few cheating scandals he admitted to. The two finalized their divorce a few months later in June 2021. They share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

Before Caussin, Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino from 2004 to 2005, and Johnathan Schaech from 2010 to 2011.