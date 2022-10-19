Jana Kramer Went 'Real Crazy' After Mike Caussin Cheating Scandal, Destroyed Items In Their Home

Facebook Watch/Getty

She opens up about him allegedly cheating with "more" than thirteen women -- and where the two stand now.

Jana Kramer opened up in detail about enduring numerous cheating scandals with her ex-husband Mike Caussin in an episode of Red Table Talk about being a "toxic forgiver."

In April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin following a few cheating scandals he admitted to, along with his sex addict diagnosis. The former couple finalized their divorce a few months later in June 2021. They share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

Kramer said the red flags were there from the very start, as Mike allegedly cheated on her just a month into dating. Though she kept forgiving him as the affairs stacked up, one of her girlfriends eventually told her, "Something's not right with him." Though she says he kept trying to better himself, she started calling numbers up on the phone bill and allegedly found out he was still being unfaithful.

"I came from a broken family and my whole thing was I do not want my children to grow up in a broken house," she said of initially staying with him. "The thought of another woman raising my child was like, 'It ain't gonna happen. She's my child.' You don't get to do what you did and take my child away from me."

She shared that every time Caussin allegedly did cheat, "there would be something different he would say that I would hold onto," like saying he'd get baptized or go into therapy to fix himself. "I'm like, 'Oooh, I want that better man."

"Finally, the last time, last April when I caught him again, he's like, 'Now I know I'll never do it again.' And I was like, 'For that person, she's gonna be real lucky that you won't,' and that's when I left," she added.

"Over time you found out he cheated with about 13 women?" asked Jada Pinkett Smith, as Kramer claimed it was "more" than that number. She then started to tear up as Smith said her experience "has to be really painful."

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year my kids won't wake up in my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt," Kramer continued, getting choked up and fighting back tears.

"That's a hard one when your familial dreams coincide with childhood trauma," noted Smith, before Kramer shared why she feels resentment toward her ex. "That's when I get like, 'That's not fair. You took away my dream, too, of what I wanted for my family,'" she added. "That's not fair."

Guest cohost Sheree Zampino then asked Kramer if she was "mad as hell" when she found out about his infidelities.

"I shattered so many things in my house," Kramer admitted. "There was this pantry door, he wanted it to say 'Pantry Door' ... So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat to it, we just shattered it. I destroyed all his XBOXes and all those things. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute."

She added that, on top of his cheating, the fact he also lied to her when she "begged him" to just be honest about his affairs only made it worse. "Even in our book, the book I thought he was honest and sober and being truthful with me, there's a chapter in there where he 1000% did not tell the truth about what he was actually doing," said Kramer.

Kramer claimed Caussin said their podcast was also "a catalyst" for his cheating, because it put the spotlight on him and even more "pressure to be perfect." That, she added, made it feel like everything was all her fault and that, "if only we didn't have that podcast, he wouldn't have cheated."

While it's been a process to move on, Kramer said the "intensity" of her triggers has changed overtime. "I used to avoid this one route so I wouldn't see a certain hotel that I knew he slept with some people with," she said, "so I avoided it but then that made it even worse in my chest. I'm like, I'm not going to change my route anymore." That, a therapist who was on the show as well noted, is a perfect example of exposure therapy.

Of things between her and her ex now, Kramer said that, "As long as we don't talk about us and our relationship, we're great" -- before joking, "But how rude is it they make divorced people coparent. We got divorced for a reason!"

She also said she, Caussin and their kids have had "a few" family get-togethers since the split.

"Some have been great and others, I'm like, that doesn't sit well, that doesn't feel good," she shared. "It makes me sad when I left because I'm going home and my kids are there. I don't think I'm ready for an every, once a month thing."

Watch the full episode below: