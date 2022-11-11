Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Instagram Exchange Has Fans in a Tizzy

Getty

"i'm so here for it," one fan wrote, "yes miss flo"

It looks like exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff aren't only on good terms, but are also still friends.

On Thursday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, 26, and "Scrubs" alum, 47, shared a cute exchange in the comments section of an Instagram post. And it didn't go unnoticed by fans!

It all went down after Braff announced an eBay fundraiser on his Instagram account. According to the actor, the auction is for a 30-minute Zoom call with him and his "Scrubs" co-star Donald Faison, with all donations going toward the charity, "Homes For Our Troops."

"ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops," Braff wrote.

Pugh took to the comments section to weigh in on the auction, writing, "I'm deffo bidding on this."

Braff shared a sweet comment in response. "I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…." he wrote.

Fans reacted in the comments section of Braff's post and Comments By Celebs' post as well, with many users praising the former couple for appearing to be still friendly despite their split.

"Awww, I love that they’re still friends 👏," a fan wrote.

"healthy breakup and i'm so here for it 😍 yes miss flo!" a person added, while another said, "I love non-messy exes."

"@zachbraff 10 points gryffindor on how you're flirting with @florencepugh here. 👍," another wrote.

While speaking with Harper's Bazaar in August, Pugh confirmed she and Braff had called it quits earlier this year. The two began dating in 2019.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she told the magazine. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The "Midsommar" actress also commented on the public's voyeuristic interest in the personal lives of celebrities and influential figures. Pugh found the scrutiny over the 21-year age gap between her and her ex "cruel and invasive."

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she said,

"I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about," she added. "We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

In April 2020, the "Little Women" star spoke out about the negativity online surrounding her and Braff's age gap.