JoJo Siwa Slams Candace Cameron Bure's 'Rude and Hurtful' Comments on 'Traditional Marriage' After Feud

JoJo Siwa is joining in on the criticism surrounding Candace Cameron Bure after the actress shared that the Great American Family network -- which she recently left the Hallmark Channel for -- will focus on what she called "traditional marriage[s"] in its content.

The Wall Street Journal dropped a profile on Bure, 46, Monday in which she explained her decision to start doing holiday movies for the new Christian-focused channel, praising the network as being filled with "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

She criticized Hallmark, calling it "a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," before saying same-sex couples likely wouldn't be featured in Great American Family's programming. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told WSJ.

Following Bure's comments, Siwa -- who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and previously had a public feud with the "Fuller House" star -- called out Bure on Instagram over her comments about GAF focusing on "traditional marriage," describing her remarks as "rude and hurtful."

"honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa, 19, captioned a photo of a news article about Bure's comments. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Meanwhile, Bure's "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-star, Jodie Sweetin, expressed her support for Siwa after she slammed Bure.

Sweetin, 40, commented on Siwa's Instagram post, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

The actress also voiced her support for the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole, by sharing posts about the Respect of Marriage Act, and a video that featured a man criticizing those who believe Jesus "condemned" homosexuality (below) to her Stories on Tuesday.

Siwa and Bure publicly feuded online over the summer after the Internet personality named "The View" alum as the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a TikTok, which has since been deleted.

The video sparked a wild back-and-forth on social media, with the origin of the drama stemming back to a red carpet encounter from years ago when Siwa claimed Bure allegedly snubbed her after she asked for a photo.