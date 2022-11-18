Drew Barrymore Details How Experienced She Is In the Bedroom: 'I've Tried Everything'

Getty

Drew Barrymore is explaining why sex no longer excites her the way it used to.

The daytime talk show got real about the breadth of her experience experimenting in the bedroom on the latest episode of her "Drew's News" podcast with co-host Ross Mathews. The two were discussing Netflix's series "How to Build a Sex Room" when the 47-year-old "Charlie's Angels" alum confessed, "I'm a dirty bird .... but just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell and it's just for me."

Barrymore elaborated slightly, adding, "I can understand certain kinky things ... Listen, I've tried everything. I've done everything -- that's why I'm so boring now."

As for whether she liked anything in particular, she added, "I don't know if I was into it or not -- I just wanted to try everything."

Now as a mom of two, Drew shared she no longer has it in her to further explore any sexual avenues. "Those days are long gone," Barrymore said, "back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world, but now, no."

While she may not be trying out new kinks anytime soon, the "50 First Dates" star wants fans to know she doesn’t hate sex. Back in October, Barrymore clarified her comments around abstinence after she claimed she could go years without it in response to Andrew Garfield's declaration of celibacy in preparation for a role.

"At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up," she wrote in her blog at the time. "I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! validation! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!! Now, because I can't get in the time machine and change my history ... [I] choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a very rich full life."

"I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn't been my priority," she confessed. "So I'm not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level."

"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit," she told her readers. "I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me."

Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex husband Will Kopelman, has been divorced since 2016.

"And since entering life as a single mom," she acknowledged in the post, "I have not been able to have an intimate relationship."