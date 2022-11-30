Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Have a 'Mean Girls' Reunion, Share Thoughts on Possible Sequel

Everett

"The movie ended up being more than anyone could have imagined."

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried recently had a "Mean Girls" reunion -- and it was so fetch.

In a conversation published in Interview Magazine, the two former co-stars caught up with one another, and chatted about their careers as well as their personal lives. And, of course, Lohan, 36, and Seyfried, also 36, fondly reflected on shooting "Mean Girls," and shared their thoughts on a possible sequel to the 2004 comedy.

At one point during the conversation, Seyfried suggested that she, Lohan and the rest of the "Mean Girls" cast possibly reprise their roles from the film, but in the form of a musical on Broadway.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on 'Mean Girls' on Broadway," she said, to which Lohan replied, "That would be really fun."

"Because a 'Mean Girls 2' is never going to happen, is it?" Seyfried asked. (We should note that there actually is "Mean Girls 2" film, which came out in 2011, but it didn't focus on the central characters from the first movie._

In reply, Lohan said she isn't sure if there will ever be a direct sequel to "Mean Girls," but she shared that she's heard rumblings about a movie musical adaptation.

"I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no,'" she told Seyfried. "We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."

Seyfried said that Tina Fey -- who both starred and wrote "Mean Girls" -- "is busy" and "will get around to" writing a sequel. While there may not be plans for a "Mean Girls 2" right now, Seyfried said the cast will be bonded forever due to the special memories they made while shooting the 2004 film in Toronto.

"Listen, we're all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults," she told Lohan, who replied, "Yeah, everyone's still the same. It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."

"I'll never forget any of those moments," Seyfried added. "We killed Toronto. That Sutton Place was just a real shithole at the time. But that bar was great. We were way too young, having way too much fun, and the movie ended up being more than anyone could have imagined. We've had such crazy lives."

Meanwhile, earlier in the interview, Lohan weighed in on tackling other genres in her acting career moving forward following the holiday romantic comedy, "Falling For Christmas," which was released on Netflix earlier this month.

"Now it's just deciding what else to do," she said, to which Seyfried asked, "A musical?"

"That would be fun," Lohan replied, before noting that she's never starred in an action film. Seyfriend asked if she'd be interested in a Marvel film, to which Lohan responded, "Yeah. That would be cool. Or a thriller."

Later in the discussion, Seyfried told Lohan that she "loved reconnecting" with her former co-star, adding, "When they asked me to interview you, I was like, 'Oh my god, what a perfect opportunity.'"

"I’m not good at interviewing, obviously. I know we're being listened to and watched, but it doesn't feel like it," she said, to which Lohan replied with a laugh, saying, "No, it doesn't. It just feels like a nice catch-up."

Check out their full conversation, here.