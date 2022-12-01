Elon Musk Confirms Kanye West Twitter Suspension After Swastika Star of David Image

Getty

Parler announces "mutual" agreement to terminate West's intent to buy the right-wing social media platform after he praised Hitler and Nazis on Alex Jones' "InfoWars."

The hits just keep coming for Kanye West, with the latest blow being the loss of his Twitter rights following a post featuring a graphic combining a swastika and the Star of David.

The latest day for West reached a crescendo with a wild appearance on Alex Jones' "InfoWars" that saw him praise both Adolf Hitler and Nazis and get into it with new Twitter CEO Elon Musk before his account was ultimately suspended.

The final straw was the aforementioned image of the swastika combined with a Star of David. West had also posted an unflattering picture of Musk getting hosed by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, per The Hollywood Reporter.

To the latter picture, Musk replied, "That is fine." But to the swastika image, he tweeted, "This is not." When someone told him to "FIX KANYE PLEASE," Musk replied, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

West jumped over to Donald Trump's Truth Social to share screenshots of the suspension, which would seem to indicate it will only last for 12 hours, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

According to The Independent, West had previously told Jones during his erratic appearance that he'd intended to challenge Musk by having both Jones and white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes -- who has been by West's side through many of his recent public appearances, including "InfoWars" -- take over his account.

It is unclear if he followed through on this; The Independent listed some examples of tweets that appeared to come from Fuentes and Jones throughout the afternoon (none of which can currently be seen due to the suspension). It is not clear who posted the swastika image to West's account before the ban came down late Thursday night.

During his "InfoWars" appearance, West continued his anti-Semitic rhetoric, going so far as to say, "I see good things about Hitler," as covered by TMZ, and, "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table; especially Hitler."

At another point West told Jones, "Listen, I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis." Jones disagreed with him every time he praised Nazis or Hitler, but West held firm and repeated his assertions.

When Jones made a statement denouncing Nazism, West interjected to say, "They did good things too; we are gonna stop dissing the Nazis." And he slipped in, "I like Hitler," before Jones threw to commercial.

Following his "InfoWars" appearance, right-wing social media platform Parler took to Twitter to announce that they had "mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler."

"This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November," the tweet continued, emphasizing that the decision predated the "InfoWars" appearance. "Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

It's just the latest business setback for West, who's lost a slew of business deals amid his ongoing anti-Semitic tirade. He and Adidas parted ways in October, while he's also lost partnerships with Gap and the beleaguered Balenciaga brand.

ESPECIALLY HITLER??? Kanye’s three hours of insanity with the despicable Alex Jones… pic.twitter.com/maehmXx5AJ — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 2, 2022 @JimmyKimmelLive

Thursday night during his show, Jimmy Kimmel was the first late-night host to weigh in on West's interview calling it "three hours of insanity."

"Just two guys who lost a billion dollars each," Kimmel said during his monologue. "One of them praising the very Nazis those brave men risked their lives to fight against."

After airing some clips from West's appearance, Kimmel joked, "I think he's wearing the wrong colored hood." West conducted the interview with his face entirely covered under a black mask.