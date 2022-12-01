Teresa Giudice Called 'Rudest Person Ever' After Hanging Up During Tense Radio Interview

Getty

It all went down live with the "Real Housewives of New Jersey Star" losing it after she was asked about the bestselling cookbook she published following her 2015 stint in prison.

Teresa Giudice did not leave a good impression on one radio host after she hung up mid-interview when she didn't like a question that was asked.

After the disastrous interview, which went down live on Monday, Boston radio host Billy Costa described the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star as easily, hands down, the rudest person I've ever interviewed."

Giudice earned that lofty title after she lost it when Costa asked her a question that was not declared off-limits by her publicist and that was pulled directly from the bio of her life and career he received.

After the reality star spent 11 months in prison back in 2015, she came out and published "Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again," a bestselling cookbook.

Costa asked her if the book focused "a lot on the food in prison?" Giudice immediately shot back that she didn't want to talk about that, challenging him, "I don’t know if you know this, but I’m a four-time New York Times bestselling author."

Costa assured her that he did know this and then tried to smooth the obvious faux pas by returning to talking about the upcoming event she was on to promote, but that didn't work.

Giudice promised that the event would be a good time, adding that "it’s all about being positive, right? And not negative?" She then told Costa, "You should learn some of that."

Keeping it light, Costa promised he would work on that, at which point one of his co-hosts, Justin Aguirre, tried to again smooth things over by assuring Giudice there were no negative intentions with the question about her book.

"I have a podcast called 'Namaste Bitches,'" Giudice told the hosts. "You should listen to it and learn how to be a little more namaste." At this point, her publicist interrupted and tried to again promote the event after which Giudice simply hung up.

As it all happened live on the air and the interview ended so abruptly, you get one guess as to what the next topic of discussion was on the "BIlly & Lisa in the Morning" radio show.

Aguirre again pointed that they were trying to push a positive perspective by emphasizing that Giudice came out after serving time and then released a bestselling book.

At that point, he even exposed some of what they'd been told not to talk about. Those topics included Giudice's current relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and backlash she's been hit with for wearing Balenciaga after that brand's recent controversy.

As for Costa, he declared that he had no intention of attending Giudice's upcoming event anymore, saying, "I don't even want a coffee with Giudice." He continued laying into the reality star, calling her an "idiot," "nothing," a "monster," and vowed he was "losing her number forever."

Following the radio show, Giudice's publicist and attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Page Six, "“I think Mr. Costa needs to work on being a bit more namaste like Teresa is -- he seemed like he was looking for a confrontation or to have his moment.