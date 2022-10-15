RHONJ's Gia Giudice & Joe Gorga Have Awkward Run-In at BravoCon: 'It's Definitely Uncomfortable'

Getty

Joe, meanwhile, says the drama with his sister Teresa Giudice is "ruining my life."

It appears there is still some family drama going on between Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga.

According to People, Gia, 21, and her uncle had an awkward run-in at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, and ignored one another in the press room.

"It's definitely uncomfortable," Gia -- who is the eldest daughter of Teresa Giudice, Joe's brother -- told the outlet. "It's a little difficult, but I'm just doing what I got to do."

Joe, 43, meanwhile, said he "100 percent" intended to greet his "little niece" with an embrace, however, he ultimately decided against it.

"I really love her," he added to People. "What she feels and how she feels, it's okay. It's her parents. I'm her uncle."

"I've always loved Gia from day one," Joe explained. "She knows it. Everyone knows it. I love all my nieces. I'm not mad at her. Even if she respected her dad, Joe Giudice, and respects her mom [my sister Teresa Giudice], because that's her mother and her father. She should."

In addition to Gia, Teresa, 50, is also mom to daughters: Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

During the last season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Gia and Joe got into it after the former was upset with her latter speaking ill of their father.

At BravoCon, Gia noted that she doesn't plan on stepping back from "RHONJ," however, she said that she will "walk away for the family drama."

The college student also praised her father's side of the family, saying that were "literally the closest family to me during everything, during the stuff that was going on with my mom, my dad." She added, "They will jump for you in a snap of a finger. And that's why I treasure my dad's side of the family more than anything."

Meanwhile, Joe also opened up about the other -- arguably more major -- drama within his family: the rift between himself, his wife Melissa Gorga and his sister Teresa. During an interview with Page Six at BravoCon, the father of three said the drama with his sister is "ruining my life."

"At this point, I just don't know what else to say. I'm tired. I’m tired of talking about this for 13 years," said Joe. "I'm 48 years old, and I'm happy that I woke up this morning and happy that I have healthy kids, a beautiful wife, a beautiful life, and I just want to be happy, man. This kind of drama is ruining my life."

Although Joe and Melissa have butted heads with Teresa in the past, it reached another level during Season 12 of "RHONJ."

If you recall, the drama started over Teresa's engagement to now-husband Luis "Louis" Ruelas and the fact she would not have her sister-in-law as one of her bridesmaids. While Melissa said she wasn't hurt at first because she assumed Teresa's daughters would fill all those spots, her feelings changed when she found out Luis' sisters would also be included.

It all blew up during the Season 12 "RHONJ" reunion, however, the feud is said to have escalated following a reported fight that allegedly went down when the three were shooting the finale for the Bravo series' upcoming season, per Page Six.

The drama ultimately resulted in Joe and Melissa not attending Teresa's wedding, which took place in August 2022.

While speaking with Page Six, Joe claimed he's done all he can to mend his relationship with his sister, and said the ball's in her court.

"The steps are not my steps," he said. "I've always walked that straight line trying to keep the peace with my sister, and I will brag and I will say it and I'm out there. I have no steps to take. I've done everything right. She needs to take a thousand good steps, a thousand right steps. And that’s going to take a while for her. She better get on that treadmill and start getting those steps right."

And not unlike what he said to People, Joe also told Page Six that he has "no hard feelings" with his nieces, noting that he tries to stay in contact with them.

"We text. And listen, my nieces are my nieces. I love them, and there is no animosity toward them," he said. "If they choose to let me in their life, I'm there. I've watched them all from babies, and I love them. There's no hard feelings with my nieces."