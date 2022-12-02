Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson's Son's First Birthday

Instagram

Maralee Nichols is commemorating her and Tristian Thompson's baby boy, Theo, on his first birthday.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to mark the occasion. She shared a carousel of photos of a birthday photoshoot as well as a throwback pic of her maternity shoot.

"I can not believe you are already one," she gushed in the caption. "Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room."

Nichols continued, “You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."

Thompson was not mentioned or tagged in the birthday tribute.

Following the birth of their son last December, Maralee revealed she filed a lawsuit against the NBA star after he neglected to provide any financial support despite promising to "amicably raise our son" after his paternity was tested.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," her lawyer said in a statement issued in February. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

In a statement provided to Page Six by Thompson's attorney, the power forward "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child."

Back in January, Thompson finally accepted responsibility for the child after tests proved the boy was his after Nichols alleged Theo was conceived on the NBA star's 30th birthday -- at the time he was still believed to be involved with ex Khloe Kardashian.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He added: "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

In a follow up message, he directly addressed his most famous baby mama, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Thompson is also father to five-year-old son Prince, who he shares with Jordan Craig, and four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Kardashian. The "Good American" founder revealed in an episode of "The Kardashians" that the former couple had made a commitment to conceive their second child together via surrogate in November 2021 before Tristian’s cheating scandal was made public. They welcomed their newborn son on July 28.

While Khloe found out about his paternity with the rest of the world, Tristan had apparently known for more than a few months by this point, which made it even more difficult to process that he still moved forward with this second pregnancy with her.