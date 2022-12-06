Ashton Kutcher Talks Mila Kunis' Support During 'Life Threatening' Health Scare

Getty

Ashton Kutcher says his wife Mila Kunis was the rock that aided his recovery from a "life threatening" run in with vasculitis.

Back in 2019, the "Two and a Half Men" actor suffered from the rare autoimmune disease and its side effects left him with impaired vision, hearing and balance issues. Vasculitis occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own blood vessels. As a result, it causes inflammation and vessels to narrow.

Kutcher, who first shared his brush with the health scare on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" back in August, further elaborated on the "terrifying, life-threatening" experience on the premiere episode of Paramount Plus' "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus."

Three years ago, Ashton Kutcher woke up and suddenly couldn't see or hear clearly. Now, in a new @paramountplus series, he's opening up about his vasculitis scare with his doctor @DavidAgus: "[It] knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium... and I couldn't walk." pic.twitter.com/WgjBjwHDDw — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2022 @CBSNews

Since then Kutcher has made a full recovery and Kunis' dedication to his well being is something others have also noticed.

"I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said of the 39-year-old "Bad Moms" star. "Just curled up there by your side. It was a beautiful thing to watch."

Ashton agreed, "She's the best."

Back in September, Kunis spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she and her family navigated Kutcher's autoimmune disorder.

"I don't think you have time to sit down and talk, you kinda just power through," Kunis explained. "You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do."

Later in the episode, the "No Strings Attached" star shared more about his struggles with the disease. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he explained. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk."

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly," Kutcher continued. "And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, you're like, 'Why are you not f---ing talking louder, because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had."

This drove Ashton, after making a recovery, to run the New York City marathon in November. The 44-year-old raised over $1 million for his foundation Thorn which is dedicated to protect children from sexual abuse.