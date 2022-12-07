Kody Brown Livid with Janelle Over Holiday Plans with Ex Christine: 'Some Kind of Betrayal'

Entertainment Tonight / TLC

His drama with two of his sons also plays into the holiday mess.

The holidays weren't necessarily happy for "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown.

The reality star -- who has three wives and eighteen children -- has been dealing with some serious family drama leading up to both Thanksgiving and Christmas on the most recent episodes of their TLC show.

In addition to ex-wife Christine leaving him, tensions have also been brewing between Kody, his other wives and his children -- specifically his sons with Janelle, Gabe and Garrison -- some of whom felt were being iced out in favor of newest wife Robyn and their children together throughout the pandemic. Things got so bad, Garrison claimed his father forgot his birthday, leading to an emotional breakdown over the state of their relationship last week.

In a sneak peek at this coming Sunday's new hour (via ET), Kody first expresses his frustrations when it came to the boys -- after he previously told Janelle they would have to reach out to him to "make amends" before they broke bread together for the holidays.

"I think sometimes that Janelle has pit me against the boys or never supported me with the boys. Man, I'm having the hardest time not just feeling like she's just betraying me," he says in a confessional. "I'm not saying they have to apologize to me and I corrected that many times already and she keeps hitting that note. It's almost like that's what she's told them, so she can't back off on it because they're trying to put the head onto me for what's been going on here."

In a sit-down between the two, along with Robyn and Meri, Janelle reiterates Kody told her they needed to apologize ... and he doesn't push back at all. She then drops another bomb on him: Christine and her kids wanted to visit a rental Janelle and her family got for a post-Christmas vacation. "They want to come see the family here," she tells Kody.

"This is exactly what I was afraid of with Christine leaving," exclaims Kody, who looks at his other two wives and asks, " Am I the only one that sees this as some kind of betrayal? Christine just left!"

"You don't want her to bring the kids to see you?" asks Janelle, before Kody tells her he would like to see the kids, but not at "some neutral zone."

"Last I knew is that the boys couldn't come unless they showed respect and apologized," Janelle responds. "So they're like, 'Well, I guess we'll come and stay with you.' I don't have room for them."

He then turns to both Meri and Robyn -- who have watched this argument in total silence -- for their support, which left Janelle feeling like he was saying, "Let's build a united front against Janelle and her decisions!"

"Have an opinion here," he adds, after Robyn asks what he want's them to comment on. "This is bugging the hell out of me! Am I wrong?!"

Viewers will have to tune in Sundays on TLC to see how the holidays go, but Janelle shared photos from both Thanksgiving and Christmas last year with her kids. Kody was MIA from the pictures, though all of the wives rarely post photos with him.