Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Doesn't Buy Her Kids Christmas Presents

Getty

The talk show host also talks about opening herself up to dating again and the quality she looks for most in a man.

While many kids in America will wake up on December 25th and tear into all the presents Santa Claus brought them the night before, Drew Barrymore's kids won't be getting a thing.

The eponymous talk show host admitted that at eight (Frankie) and 10 (Olive), her kids "don't love" that they don't get presents at Christmas, but she stands by her decision.

Plus, it's not like she does nothing for them.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas," Drew told ET. For her, she thinks the experiences and memories and photos will be more cherished than a random gift they might find themselves over in no time.

"I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something," she added. "It all evens out and it's fine." Plus, she appreciates that this way her kids don't complain about what they got.

Plus, she said that it's not like they're denied things all year around. "I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don’t get any gifts!'" she said.

When they were unable to travel, Drew admitted she had to back down from her stance and do the traditional Christmas gift-giving thing. But it only affirmed her approach to the holiday, as she concluded, "I'm fine to skip this. This sucks."

She also opened up about opening her heart again to dating this holiday season, which she says is part of a pattern for her. "I kind of shuttered down for a while," she explained. "I take breaks and then I'm like, 'You know what? I'm ready to try this again.'"

As for what she's looking for in a man, Drew says the most important quality in her mind is for him to display good behavior.

"As I'm getting older, behavior is sort of everything to me. It's like my north star," she explained. "with dating I'm like, 'How do they behave?' When somebody's like, 'He's so hot.' I'm like, 'Yeah, but does he behave well? 'Cause that will make him 10 times hotter or not.'"

She said so often it's a one-and-done situation because she can see right away that they're not a good fit. She's also learned to embrace and even "celebrate" being single, something she encourages others to learn to do.

"Somebody is gonna come in there and sweep you off your feet and then that time will be gone and you'll be living with somebody else," she said. "You need to enjoy the [single] time before that happens."

Right now, Drew appears to have found someone who must be behaving like a perfect gentleman, telling the outlet that she's gone on multiple dates with him, "which is a big deal."

Could it be a big enough deal that soon she'll be the one getting swept off her feet and into a bona fide relationship?

For now, she's keeping herself busy on the fastest-growing show in daytime. A ratings report from October, detailed by TheWrap, touted that "The Drew Barrymore Show" is up a whopping 60 percent from the previous year.