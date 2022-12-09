Jay Shetty Breaks Down the Three Roles People Play In Relationships on Red Table Talk (Exclusive)

Red Table Talk

"What if you've been all three?" asks Jada, as he reveals which is the "healthiest" option.

Jay Shetty is sharing his rules of love on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday's edition of Jada Pinkett Smith's series on Facebook Watch, the self-help guru opens up the different categories everyone falls into when it comes to love.

"We all play one of three roles in a relationship: we've either been fixers, we've been dependents or we've been supporters," he tells Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"What if you've been all three?" asks Jada with a laugh, before Shetty explains that "most of us have repeated a role again and again and again" and breaks down what each label means.

"The fixer is, 'I'm gonna solve this person, I'm looking for a project and I get self-value out of making something out of you,'" he said, adding that the "dependent" is the flip side of that coin. "The dependent is someone who goes, 'I want a parent, I want shelter, you make me feel safe, you make me feel taken care of, I'm gonna give you the key to my happiness in life.'"

The "Supporter," however, is the one he calls "the healthiest out of the three."

"We're going to support each other but we're going to remember we're still our own people," he says, explaining the final option. "So what most people do, when they get with someone, they are trying to force their version of home with someone else rather than saying, 'I want to build a home together with bricks I picked from mine and bricks I picked from yours.'"

His most recent appearance on RTT comes ahead of the release of his new book, "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go," out in January. Per Amazon, the book finds Shetty laying out "specific, actionable steps to help you develop the skills to practice and nurture love better than ever before."

A synopsis of his Red Table Talk episode says he'll also explain "his critical steps for finding love, building trust, healing from heartbreak, fighting with your partner and breaking up gracefully" -- adding, "Get ready for life-changing wisdom from one of the most respected and sought-after thought leaders."