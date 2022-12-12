Kendall and Kylie Poke Fun at Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna Drama Over 818 Tequila on TikTok

TikTok

The "Kardashians" stars were served shots of 818 by a bartender from a bottle labeled "Kendall's Tequila" next to a bottle tagged "Kathy's Tequila."

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are making light of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" tequila drama with a hilarious TikTok video.

The Jenner sisters referenced Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's feud in Aspen where Kathy called Lisa "f--king disgusting" after choosing to drink Kendall's 818 tequila over her Casa Del Sol.

In the clip, the "Kardashian" stars were served shots of 818 by a bartender from a bottle labeled "Kendall's Tequila" next to a bottle tagged "Kathy's Tequila." The video also featured a voiceover of Rinna claiming "I just want to try it 'cause it's my friend Kendall Jenner's tequila. I just haven't tried it," before Hilton became enraged and threatened to go home.

"Come on... I cannot f--king believe what she just said," Hilton said in the audio.

Kendall captioned the video, "All love for Kathy and Lisa."

Rinna later reposted the hilarious TikTok on her Instagram Story but not before commenting on a raising hand emoji on a Bravo fan account that also shared the clip on the social media platform.

The drama unfolded when the RHOBH cast vacationed together in Aspen, Colorado. Later in the episode, Kathy confided in her fellow castmates about her sister Kyle Richards for neglecting to defend her against Lisa’s comments.

"Don't say anything because I don't want to make it like an issue or anything," she told Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, before mocking Rinna and slamming Kyle for not supporting her. "'Oh, I wanna try Kendall Jenner's 818,' in front of me, here right now, and Kyle doesn't do a f---ing thing. Come on, she doesn't say anything and I'm pissed off. I'm just gonna go."

With that, she walked out of the store and didn't return. In a confessional, Richards said that "once Kathy's mad, it's hard to turn that around."

"Listen, Kathy can be so much fun and funny. She can also be very difficult," added Kyle. "The part that bothers me so much is how much I let it affect me. That's what's different with friends versus sisters."

While Kathy seemed okay with both Kyle and Rinna later in the evening after cooling down, the episode ended with a tease of major drama to come.

"Several hours" after the women all went out to a club, text messages between Rinna and Erika Jayne flashed on screen.

"I got in a sprinter [van] with Kathy and she had an absolutely melt down I've never heard or seen anything like it in my life," wrote Rinna. "Anger screaming throwing things crying. Im locked in my room."