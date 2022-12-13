Nicolas Cage Was Shocked to Learn He Had 'Normal Organs and a Normal Skeleton'

Getty

"I was certain I was from another planet"

Nicolas Cage spent part of his childhood convinced he was an alien from another planet.

While speaking to Rampstyle, the 58-year-old actor revealed, "My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien."

"I was shocked the day I went to the doctor's office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton," he recalled, "because I was certain I was from another planet."

The "National Treasure" star also shared that he found it difficult to connect with people growing up and pursued a career in the arts to better do so.