Matt Damon Recalls George Clooney Defecating In a Litter Box During Kennedy Center Honors Speech

Matt Damon is not letting George Clooney off the hook when it comes to his infamous pranks.

While paying tribute to his friend Clooney, in a sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, per E!, the "Martian" star rehashed a wild prank the actor once pulled on Richard Kind.

"It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars. So, I got to thinking about exactly what that meant," Damon began in a sneak peek . "Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication — Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck."

After naming Kennedy Center honorees of the past, Damon jokingly noted, "And then I think of George, a man who defecated in Richard Kind's kitty litter box as a joke."

During a joint appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast back in March 2021, Clooney and Kind first opened up about the litter box prank, which began when the 61-year-old “Ocean’s Eleven” star routinely cleaned up after Kind's cat to make him believe it was constipated.

Clooney recalled Kind, who was unaware George was scooping his cat's litter, sharing his concerns about his pet's bowel movements. "My little kitty. He hasn't taken a s--t in, I think, three days," Kind said.

"And then he takes the cat to the vet, and they give him this kitty Metamucil," Clooney continued. "And so now this little kitty is s---ting 15 times a day, and I am scooping it all up, because I have nothing else to do, I have no idea why. It's just funny."

The "Ticket to Paradise" star realized how he could take his prank one step further while his friend was still unaware.

"The light bulb, you know, goes off, and I realized what I must do, which is take a s--- in the cat box," George explained. "He's in there for like a minute, and I don't hear anything and then, all of a sudden, I hear, 'Oh, my God! … I come in and I just, tears coming down my eyes, I'm laughing, and slowly he figures it out.

"He gets madder and madder and, finally, he's like, 'I understand humor. Defecation doesn't make me laugh,'" he said at the time.

Clooney, however, is passing down the potty humor to his children.

Back in 2020, Clooney told PEOPLE that his twins, Ella and Alexander, 5, had taken a liking to the classic gross-out prank described as the Nutella-in-the-nappy joke.

"They both have learned to play pranks, which is good fun. I did work with them on putting Nutella in a diaper and then eating it," he said. "Whenever a stranger is around, they'll come in holding it, like, 'Papa, it's a dirty nappy!' and I go, 'Okay, I'll take care of it,' and then they eat the Nutella out of the nappy."

George laughed about the inevitable "freak-outs" as a result of this prank, and said proudly at the time. "Yeah, I taught them that."