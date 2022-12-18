Christina Hall Questions Whether 'Unexplained' Health Issues Are 'Breast Implant Related'

Instagram

The "Flip or Flop" alum revealed she's been suffering from several health conditions, while also sharing that she "dissolved" her under-eye filler after "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

Christina Hall is opening up about her health.

On Saturday, the "Flip or Flop" alum shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she revealed she's been suffering from several "unexplained" health conditions, and noted that she's wondering if her breast implants are contributing to her issues.

Hall (née Haack) posted a video of herself laying on a bed on a PEMF mat as she received photon LED light therapy on her face and listened to a meditation.

"Self Care Saturday. Josh and I tag teaming 3 sick kids last night, this is a much needed energy restore," began Hall, who shares son Hudson, 3, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, as well as daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayton, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. "PEMF mat & photon LED light therapy for face… plus a @drjoedispenza guided meditation. Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body."

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I'm considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related," she added. "Does anyone else have any experience with this subject? I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

The HGTV star went on to share a lengthy list of her health conditions.

"Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto's disease, PCOS, Raynaud's syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue," Hall wrote, adding that she also tested positive for "ANA" -- antinuclear antibodies -- and is "gluten free and mostly dairy free."

The mom of three also revealed that she "dissolved" her under-eye filler after "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."