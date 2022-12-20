JoJo Siwa Talks About Being 'Used For Views' & 'Clout' in Video Rant After Avery Cyrus Split

Instagram / Getty

Cyrus, for her part, seemingly reacted to her ex's comments, saying that she's "saddened and confused by the situation."

JoJo Siwa has appeared to weigh in on her split from Avery Cyrus -- and it's safe to say that she's not happy.

On Monday, Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a video to her Instagram Stories in which she filmed her daughter pacing as she appeared to rant about her ex.

In the clip, JoJo's mom asked, "Why you mad?" to which Siwa replied, "Because I got used ... for views and for clout.”

"I got tricked into being told that I was loved" she added. "And I got f---ing played!"

The next day, Cyrus seemingly reacted to her ex's comments in a statement shared with E! News.

"From my perspective me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," the TikTok star told the outlet on Tuesday. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."

"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me," she continued, adding, "I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

It was revealed on Sunday that Siwa, 19, and Cyrus, 22, had split after three months together.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On Saturday, Cyrus shared on TikTok that she and Siwa had called it quits. The social media star posted a vlog-style video showing footage from a Royal Caribbean cruise vacation, which she went on with Siwa and other social media creators.

However, there was one moment from the video, in particular, that had fans talking. The clip featured Cyrus and Siwa in what appeared to be an arcade, with the latter giving the former a toy.

"This is my sorry for breaking up with you present," Siwa said with a laugh.

TikTok users went nuts over the "So You Think You Can Dance" judge's remark in the comments section as it appeared to reveal that she and Cyrus had broken up.

After one fan took to the comments section to say that they wanted to "know why" the two split, Cyrus replied to the user, writing that she and Siwa are now just friends.

"We decided that we are better off as friends!" she wrote. "We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Despite the split, Cyrus described the tropical vacation with Siwa and their friends as the "best trip EVER," while Siwa called the getaway the "best trip of my entire life" on her Instagram Stories.

Siwa and Cyrus confirmed their relationship on TikTok in September following romance rumors.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted a TikTok video on September 13 that featured herself and Cyrus kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

"Happiest girl," Siwa captioned the video at the time.