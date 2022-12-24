Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Last Christmas with Bob Saget on First Holiday Season After His Death

Instagram

"I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last."

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about her first Christmas without her late husband Bob Saget.

On Saturday, the TV host took to Instagram to reflect on her last Christmas with the late "Full House" star, who died in January 2022 at the age of 65, and shared how she's feeling this year following his passing.

Rizzo, 43, posted a series of sweet photos of herself and Rizzo posing together in front of holiday decorations while on a trip to Chicago.

"Cherish every single moment," she began in her lengthy caption. "I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last. ( it was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I'm so glad we had that special time together."

"He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old," she continued, adding that "Alex still remembers 'Uncle Bob' and talks about him every single day."

"He certainly left a lasting impression that I'm so grateful for," Rizzo said. "But Bob did that with everyone he met."

The "Eat, Travel, Rock" blogger went on to share a message for those who may also be mourning the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

"The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness," she said. "I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through."

"As I've said before, I'm just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," she added. "There's no greater Christmas present than that."

The actress concluded her post by expressing her gratitude for those who have supported her since Saget's death.

"Sending love and prayers and wishes to you all. And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone. It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time. ❤️‍🩹❤️🎄❤️‍🩹❤️🎄."

Saget passed away on January 9 following a standup performance in Jacksonville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family released a statement at the time, saying, "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The statement continued, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."