Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Been Put on Bed Rest After Suffering 'Unbearable' Pain

Getty

Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing an update on her pregnancy journey.

The "Selling Sunset" star -- who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa -- revealed on her Instagram Stories on Thursday that she's been placed on bed rest after suffering from "unbearable" sciatica pain.

As shown in a video of herself sitting in her car, Heather, 35, said, "Baby update: I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby."

"I'm not doing very good," she added. "The sciatic pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously, the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby."

Heather -- who is due in early 2023 -- pointed out that she's "getting close" to the baby's arrival, "but there's still some time so I have to do what's best." The reality star shared her plans to try acupuncture, while also noting that she's continuing to attend physical therapy.

"I'm hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy," Heather said, concluding her video.

Back in July, Heather and husband Tarek, 41, announced they would be expanding their family with the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy. The latter is already a father to his two children Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.

At the time of her announcement, Heather revealed that she got pregnant in the midst of in vitro fertilization treatments.

"It was a huge shock," she said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."