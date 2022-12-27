Musicians Who Made Major Comebacks In 2022

Getty

If you've ever been a diehard fan of a musician or band, you know how difficult it is to hear when they announce they're taking a break. Although going without music from your favorite artist can be difficult, not all hiatuses last forever. In fact, several musicians actually decided to give things another chance in 2022 and over the course of the past 12 months, many music fans have been ecstatic to hear new releases -- whether it was on Spotify or at a reunion tour... or just an old favorite coming back onto the charts.

Read on to discover which artists returned in 2022…

After the release of Paramore’s 2017 album "After Laughter," the group went their separate ways for quite a few years. Hayley Williams went on to release solo albums in 2020 in 2021 and while she spent time promoting the projects, there was still no word on the return of Paramore. Then in 2021, the band surprised fans by reuniting to return to the studio to work on new music. In mid-2022 the band announced they’d be hitting the road in October and just days before the tour was set to begin, they dropped the first single of their new era, "This Is Why."

2. My Chemical Romance

Fans have known about My Chemical Romance's plans to make a comeback for years but it wasn't until 2022 that they were able to follow through. With a tour that was postponed due to the pandemic, the group was finally able to hit the road this year playing massive sold out shows. In May, they also surprised fans with the release of "The Foundations of Decay," their first single since 2014. Although they haven't announced plans for an entire album, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the new year.

blink-182 may have released their latest album just a few years ago but 2022 marked the band's original lineup reuniting for the first time since 2015. In October, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker announced that Tom DeLonge would be rejoining the band ahead of a tour announcement for 2023. Then, later that week, the reunited group dropped their first single together, titled "Edging." The group has plans for a new album too, although they haven't revealed when it will be released.

"Yes, it's happening. blink-182, world tour, new music, new album. Tom's back. Man, I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. That was a burden to carry that secret for so long," Mark shared on "After School Radio" on Apple Music Hits.

4. Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd hadn't released music in years before they unexpectedly dropped a new single this year. The group reunited to release "Hey Hey, Rise Up!" in support of Ukrainians fighting against Russia. The song took inspiration from a 1914 Ukrainian anthem, "Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow," and features vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band BoomBox. Pink Floyd member David Gilmour says he was inspired to create the song after he saw a video of Andriy performing the anthem in his fatigues on Instagram.

"We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers," David said in a statement. "Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise because of the war. It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music."

5. Flyleaf

In 2022, Flyleaf made a return to the world of rock when Lacey Sturm announced her return to the band after originally leaving in 2012 for personal reasons. She went on to pursue a solo career and the band recruited Kristen May to take her place. But in 2016, Kristen announced her departure and the band went on an indefinite hiatus. So far, the group has announced several shows for 2023.

6. Yellowcard

Over five years after their final show together, Yellowcard announced they were reuniting in 2022. The group's first performance back was at Riot Fest in September and they already have several shows lined up for 2023 including When We Were Young Fest and Slam Dunk Festival.

"It has been more than 5 years since we have shared a stage together. When we stepped away in 2017, all of us thought it was truly the end. However our journey together continues to surprise us," the group said in a statement.

7. Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine fans have been waiting on a reunion for years. The band was initially set to hit the road in 2020 but after several postponements, the group finally took the stage in 2022, 11 years after their last show. Unfortunately, just a few shows into the run, group leader Zach de la Rocha sustained a leg injury. After completing the first leg of the tour, the group canceled their remaining tour dates. Despite the injury, the band did also release a live album this year.

8. Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe returned to touring in 2022 despite signing a "cessation of touring" agreement eight years prior in which they vowed to never hit the road again. The band seemed to have second thoughts as they signed on for "The Stadium Tour" alongside Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett. While they were uncertain about the whole thing at first, Nikki Sixx says he was able to eventually convince Tommy Lee.

"I was like, 'Hey, dude, they're talking about us touring,' and he's like, 'No.' Because we wanted to be -- stand by what we said, and then it was 16 and 36, which we just entered our 36th stadium, and there's, what, another 120 next year and the year after that, so, we're grateful we said yes," Nikki told ET Online.

9. Kate Bush

Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" returned to the Hot 100 at No. 8 after its prominence in the most recent season of Netflix's "Stranger Things." After being featured in "Stranger Things," the '80s track has shot up to No.1 in the U.K. and Australia for the first time as well as entered the U.S. Top 5, per Billboard.