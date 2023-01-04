Snoop Dogg Recalls How Dionne Warwick 'Checked' Him and Tupac For Their Misogynistic Lyrics

Getty

Dionne Warwick had no problem scolding Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur when it came to their rap lyrics in the '90s.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist sat down with the 82-year-old singer for CNN Film's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" to tell the story of how she once organized a meeting with several popular hip hop artists at the time to chastise them for their offensive lyrical content.

Per Billboard, in the film Snoop recalled how Warwick instructed them to meet at her house at 7 a.m. Nervous with anticipation and a bit of fear, the rapper shared that he and Tupac sat in her driveway after arriving a few minutes early.

He admitted feeling "scared and shook up." "We're powerful right now, but she's been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success," Snoop explained.

He said Warwick instructed the group of rappers to call her a "b--ch" as they used the term to refer to women frequently in their music.

"These kids are expressing themselves, which they're entitled to do," the "I Say a Little Prayer" singer stated. "However, there's a way to do it."

She then remembered telling the young men at the time, "You guys are all going to grow up. You're going have families. You're going to have children. You're going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, 'Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?' What are you going to say?"

Snoop, who is father to sons Cordé, Cordell and Julian and daughter Cori, described the confrontation as a wake-up call, saying it was humbling to his ego.

"She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn't be checked," he admitted. "We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick's house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day."

The Grammy Award nominated rapper claimed that the interaction inspired him to change the tone of his lyrical content.