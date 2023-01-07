Sally Field Reveals She Nearly Went on Date with Steven Spielberg 50 Years Ago

Getty

"Though we never actually went on a date together, my beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life," the actress said of the Oscar-winning director.

Sally Field is opening up about her decades-long friendship with Steven Spielberg.

While honoring Spielberg with the Vanguard Award during the Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, the actress recalled how her close friendship with the Oscar-winning director first began about 50 years ago, revealing that they almost went on a date together.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Field began her speech by noting that she met Spielberg

"somewhere in the '70s, I think -- he'll correct me," with the outlet noting that the filmmaker said it was in 1968.

Field continued, "My newly acquired business manager wanted me to meet one of his clients and wanted me to go to Universal for a supposed 'meeting' because he thought the two of us would really hit it off."

"And though we never actually went on a date together, my beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life," she added. "For almost 50 years -- is it really? -- we have gone through this life that's been filled with good and bad, the laughter and the angst. He has been my biggest supporter and a constantly welcoming place."

The "Forest Gump" actress then highlighted Spielberg's notable influence on the film industry.

"I honestly can't imagine my life without him at this point, but I can't imagine our country, much less the industry, had Steven Spielberg never held a camera in his hands," she said. "His vision, his sense of humor and fun, of terror and entertainment, his humanity and heart has been woven into the whole world’s consciousness."

While Field, 76, and Spielberg, also 76, never dated, the pair have had a tight-knit friendship, with the former also starring in the latter's 2012 film, "Lincoln."

When it comes to their romantic relationships, however, both Field and Spielberg have been married twice.

Spielberg has been married to his wife Kate Capshaw since 1991. The couple has five children. Before Capshaw, Spielberg was married to Amy Irving from 1985 to 1989, and the pair had a son.

Meanwhile, as for Field, she and ex-husband Steven Craig tied the knot in 1968, before they split in 1973 and divorced two years later. The former couple had two sons. Field was married to Alan Greisman from 1984 to 1994. The two also had a son.

Before her second marriage, Field famously had a relationship with Burt Reynolds. The two started dating after they met on the "Smokey and the Bandit" in 1976. They went on to star in three more films together, including "Smokey and the Bandit II," "The End" and "Hooper." The pair initially split in 1980, but continued to have an on-and-off relationship until 1982.

Field recently spoke about the late actor during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last month, in which she responded to a caller who asked to name her "worst" on-screen kiss.

"Oh boy, shall I really name names here?" Field said in response, to which host Andy Cohen and guest Idina Menzel responded with encouragement.

"Okay, this is gonna be a shocker, hold on folks," she continued, before naming the co-star. "Burt Reynolds."

"I tried to look over ... just look the other way and say, 'Well, that was just then.' It was just not something he really did very well," Field went on to add, laughing. "I could go into detail, but you don't want to hear it."

Cohen unsurprisingly replied, "I kinda do," before asking if Reynolds' "tongue" was the issue.