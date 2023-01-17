Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Chase Stokes Dating Rumors in TikTok Video

Getty

Kelsea Ballerini is weighing in on the rumors that she's dating Chase Stokes.

On Monday, the country singer shared a TikTok video in which she reacted to the online buzz regarding a potential romance with the "Outer Banks" star.

In the clip, Ballerini, 29, spoke as she gestured to a screenshot behind her. The photo -- which was posted by the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi -- included comments as well as a poll about whether or not Ballerini and Stokes, 30, are possibly dating.

The screenshot also featured what appeared to be a DM from a user who threw shade at Ballerini, writing, "She's too busy consistently asking out the manager of soho house nash when she comes in all the time after last call."

"I know, I know, I know," Ballerini said in the video. "Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening, guys. What? ... Let's not do this. You know?"

She ended the short clip by blowing a raspberry. The "Roses" singer captioned TikTok, "i'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂."

Although Ballerini didn't give any sense of confirmation that she's dating Stokes, she didn't deny it either.

Ballerini and Stokes sparked romance rumors earlier this month after they were seen attending the College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles together.

A couple of days later, Stokes shared a photo dump to Instagram, with one slide featuring a photo of himself and Ballerini looking cozy while sitting together in boxed seats at the game. The actor tagged Ballerini in the shot.

"lip recap," Stokes captioned the post, to which Ballerini commented, writing, "go vols 🙈." (Vols are the mascot of the University of Tennessee.)

The two were also seen together in a group photo, which was posted by Rising Canes' CEO, Todd Graves.

Meanwhile, Stokes has commented on not one, but two of Ballerini's recent posts.

Last week, the "Peter Pan" singer posted a series of photos. Stokes took to the comments section to chime in, writing, "Could you please add piping hot sake to the list on slide 8 please with a side of burnt finger tips?"

In her next post, which she shared a couple of days later, Ballerini again posted a carousel of photos, including one shot that featured her wearing a white Knoxville hat. The "Dibs" singer tagged Stokes in the shot. The Netflix actor appeared to react to that particular photo as he commented, "like dat hat ma'am."

Back in August, Ballerini announced that she and Morgan Evans had called it quits and were divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. The "Miss Me More" singer shared the news on her Instagram Story at the time.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," she began. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

Ballerini explained that her "difficult decision" to file for divorce was "the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she concluded.

The former couple's divorce was finalized back in November.