Pamela Anderson Says Tommy Lee Romance 'May Have Been the Only Time I Was Ever Truly in Love'

Getty

"We just wanted to have babies and be together forever."

Pamela Anderson is reflecting on her relationship with Tommy Lee.

In People's excerpt from the actress' upcoming memoir, "Love, Pamela," Anderson detailed her marriage to Lee, opening up about both the ups and downs in their relationship.

The "Baywatch" alum and Motley Crue drummer were married from 1995 to 1998, and share two sons: Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Despite their rocky marriage, Anderson said, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

The "Barb Wire" star recalled the beginning of their romance, sharing that "we just wanted to have babies and be together forever."

Anderson and Lee famously tied the knot at a beach wedding in Cancun in 1995, and their relationship became highly publicized. While their love affair was sometimes outrageous, Anderson said, "We had fun, and our rule was no rules."

However, then came the infamous sex tape, which brought an onslaught of public and media attention. In her memoir, Anderson -- who has said she's never watched the video -- spoke about how the tape impacted her marriage to Lee.

"It ruined lives, starting with our relationship -- and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime," she wrote of the sex tape, which was stolen from their home and released to the public.

Anderson went on to recall the demise of her and Lee's relationship, sharing that the breaking point came after Lee assaulted her in 1998.

The model said one night she was with both of her boys, and was holding Dylan, then seven months old, when Lee twisted her arm. "Tommy ripped Brandon off me and threw me and Dylan into a wall," she wrote, adding that she called 911.

Lee was arrested for spousal abuse and served four months of a six-month sentence. Following the incident, Anderson said, "Our hell began."

The activist and rocker divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage, with Anderson noting that she was "crushed" over the split. However, she said she had to put their kids first.

"The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life," she wrote. "I was crushed. I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies."

Anderson has tied the knot six times, including her marriage to Lee. Several years following her divorce from Lee, in 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock. They broke up just a few months later.

In 2007, Anderson married Rick Salomon but had the marriage annulled less than six months later. Despite their split, they reunited and remarried in 2014, only to divorce a few months later. In early 2020, she secretly wed Jon Peters -- although after their split two weeks later, she claimed their marriage hadn't been legal. Then on Christmas Eve in 2020, she married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst but by 2022 they had gone their separate ways.

While speaking with People, Anderson opened up about her life now. The "Raw Justice" star -- who is single -- resides in Vancouver Island with five dogs, and lives in a farmhouse that once belonged to her grandparents.

"I live a more romantic life now that I'm alone than I did in relationships," she told the magazine. "l light my candles, have my music playing. I have my piano, I'm sure it would be lovely if someone else was in my life and wanted the same thing but I've just never met them. It's usually about catering to them, and there has to be a balance."

"I don't need someone to bring me roses," Anderson added. "I've just planted a hundred rose bushes. I can get them any time I want -- and they're my favorite roses."