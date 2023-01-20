Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella Still 'Not Great' After Second Trip to ER

Getty

Stella McDermott is not yet fully recovered from the medical condition that saw her hospitalized last week. Tori Spelling offered an update on her 14-year-old daughter, sharing that she's "not great."

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum had previously shared on January 11 that Stella had been hospitalized with migraines. Two days later, she had a diagnosis for her daughter's condition: hemiplegic migraine.

"It's a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in that initial post to her Instagram Stories. "Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."

On Thursday's "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about exactly what happened with Stella. "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth," she told the host. "So it looked like she had had a stroke."

Spelling said it was scary thinking this is what had happened. "She' 14," she said. "I'm like, 'How does a 14-year-old have a stroke?'"

It took two separate trips to the ER for Stella to get her true diagnosis, and each time she went, her migraine had returned. After returning home from the hospital a second time, she's still not out of the woods.

"She's still dizzy. She's nauseous," Spelling said. "The migraine broke. They broke it each time she went to the ER." Unfortunately, that means that it came back once, so it could come back again.

Spelling added that they're taking Stella to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles to see a neurologist. She also shared that the condition is hereditary, and after some digging, it's not coming from her side.

"It actually doesn't run in my family," she told Lewis. "I found that it runs in Dean's family." She then added with a laugh, "More things to blame him with."

In addition to Stella, the "Messyness" star shares Hattie, 11, Beau, 5, Finn, 10 and Liam, 15 with her husband Dean McDermott.

Even though Spelling said she's suffered with migraines her entire life, she had no familiarity with this condition.

Spelling and her family have been no strangers to illness. Last month, the "Love at First Lie" host was admitted to the hospital herself after experiencing several concerning symptoms, such as breathing issues.

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," she wrote alongside a since-deleted selfie of herself in a hospital, according to Us Weekly. The actress went on to call out critics who claimed she was faking her symptoms.

"To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am," she said. "How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness."

"Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare," she continued. "I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."