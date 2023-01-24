Riley Keough Shares Photo From Last Time She Saw Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Instagram

The actress feels "blessed" to have this photo.

Riley Keough shared a photo from what ended up being the last time she would see her mother, Lisa Marie Prelsey, before her death.

The 33-year-old "Mad Max: Fury Road" star took to Instagram to pay another tribute to her late mom by sharing a photo of the two of them at a restaurant to Instagram (above). The photo was reportedly taken at an event celebrating Elvis Presley's birthday at Formosa Cafe in Los Angeles on January 8.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," she captioned the post, before thanking her friend Georgie Flores for capturing the moment.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis, died on January 12 at the age of 54, after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac episode. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her death in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla announced.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," she continued. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley is survived by both Priscilla and Riley, as well as her twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.

During her memorial service on Sunday, Riley’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen revealed the couple welcomed a daughter sometime in 2022m while reading a tribute to Presley on the behalf of Keough.

In her open letter to her late mother, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star wrote she hoped to "love my daughter the way you loved me" towards the end of her tribute.