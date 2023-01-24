Savannah Chrisley Shares a Hopeful Message As Her Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Adjust to Prison

Getty

"You're going to make it. Trust me."

Savannah Chrisley is leaning on her faith in times of crisis for her family.

As her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley began their respective 12 and 7-year sentences last week, the 25-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share an inspirational bible verse with her followers.

The message was written on an index card taped to her refrigerator with the words "Team Chrisley" stamped as a heading.

One of the verses the "Chrisley Knows Best" star highlighted was Isaiah 60:22 which read, "When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Rest, God is in control."

Another reminded her to "be strong and courageous" while a different card assured how god will "strengthen you and help you."

She quoted Psalm 23 and wrote, "You're going to make it. Trust me."

Todd and Julie reported to jail on January 17 after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley patriarch, 53, will serve his time in a Florida prison while the family matriarch, 50, will face lockdown in Kentucky.